Madison Lions donate to families

The Madison Lions Club recently helped local families in-need with food for the holidays.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Madison Lions Club donated holiday food boxes to six families in-need in the community. Lion President Suzanne Long was joined by Lions Dink Kreis, Bud Kreh, Janice Carpenter, and Ken McGhee. The group was assisted by Food Lion Assistant Chad Rossom and Manager Chris Lauck. Long said Food Lion went out of its way to fix up the individual boxes, meeting the Lions’ “shopping list” items and their target budget.

“This is so helpful for us Lions—everything was ready to go,” Long said. “Thank you as well to Fay Butcher, family manager at Skyline CAP/Head Start. Fay selected our families for us. We are so happy to be in partnership with Head Start for this project and always find the organization and families a delight to work with.”

The Madison Lions Club has been delivering holiday food baskets for families in-need in Madison County for at least the past 25 years, starting with assistance from the General Store and then getting support from the Madison Food Lion Grocery store.

The Madison Lions Club has been supporting Madison County since February 1939—the Lions have operated in good standing for over 83 years. The group meets every-other-month at the George James Community Center for a dinner meal and program. In addition to the annual food box activity, the Madison Lions provide vision screening in the four Madison County Public Schools, for selected grades at each school. Approximately 500-600 children are screened each year. The Lions provide need-based financial support for a child’s complete eye exam and corrective glasses. Used glasses are recycled for patients around the globe.

The Lions have also been street marshals for Madison’s annual Taste of the Mountains festival. The group plans to restart the annual “Madison Award” program, recognizing the volunteer of the year, in 2023. Membership in the Lions Club is by invitation. If someone is interested in membership or has questions about the Club and its activities, please contact President Suzanne Long at (540) 547-2537.