Madison library to host open house

The Madison Library will hold an open house with a live reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m. The reading will last about 90 minutes. Light refreshments will be served throughout the event.

The library welcomes listeners of all ages to hear the classic Dickens novel read aloud by a group of talented local luminaries including preachers, teachers, elected officials, librarians, and an undertaker! They will read the entire book as originally published in 1843.

This classic tale of the redemption of a selfish man through the spirit of Christmas has never been out of print. The characters and language of “A Christmas Carol” have become cultural touchstones. We all recognize Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, Scrooge and the Spirits. The phrases “Bah, Humbug!” and “God bless us, every one!” resonate within us all. This book has profoundly influenced the way Christmas is celebrated, and the treatment of the poor among us. Dickens himself performed 167 public readings of this work during his life.