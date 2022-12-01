 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison library to host open house

  • 0
Library

A vintage hatbox owned by Friends of the Library member Rives Wetsel depicts scenes from “A Christmas Carol.”

 Contributed photo

The Madison Library will hold an open house with a live reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m. The reading will last about 90 minutes. Light refreshments will be served throughout the event.

The library welcomes listeners of all ages to hear the classic Dickens novel read aloud by a group of talented local luminaries including preachers, teachers, elected officials, librarians, and an undertaker! They will read the entire book as originally published in 1843.

This classic tale of the redemption of a selfish man through the spirit of Christmas has never been out of print. The characters and language of “A Christmas Carol” have become cultural touchstones. We all recognize Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, Scrooge and the Spirits. The phrases “Bah, Humbug!” and “God bless us, every one!” resonate within us all. This book has profoundly influenced the way Christmas is celebrated, and the treatment of the poor among us. Dickens himself performed 167 public readings of this work during his life.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Criglersville denied

After nearly a year of discussions, supervisors voted last week to deny a rezoning request for the proposed development of the former Criglersville Elementary School.

Glamping a no-go

After months of discussion, supervisors opted to deny a special use permit (SUP) to establish a glamping event venue in the county.

Christian school expanding

Christian school expanding

After months of discussion, supervisors opted to deny a special use permit (SUP) to establish a glamping event venue in the county.

4CP to present "Elf: The Musical"

4CP to present "Elf: The Musical"

To celebrate its 50th holiday season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present "Elf: The Musical" opening Nov. 18 on the Mainstage. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert