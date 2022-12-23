 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison landowner receives recognition

  • 0

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, which geographically includes all of Madison County, recently recognized Carolyn Smith with its Annual Forest Landowner Award in recognition of Ms. Smith’s significant investment in forest management and pollinator habitat development.

Carolyn was nominated by the Virginia Department of Forestry. Practices included on her land include: 11 acres of stream reforestation; 34 acres of invasive species control; 5 acres of prescribed burns for wildlife habitat. The land is a Certified Stewardship Forest. She uses her Master Naturalist training to enhance and showcase her property. She regularly seeks advice from Virginia Department of Forestry, Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District and USDA.

Carolyn Smith was recognized at the Culpeper SWCD Annual Awards banquet along with Madison County Directors Lynn Graves and Steve Hill and Associate Director Brad Jarvis.

