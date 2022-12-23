Madison farm receives recognition

Every year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) Board of Directors selects one farm per member county to receive a State Clean Water Farm Award. The award is given based on the farm’s accomplishments and commitment to land stewardship and natural resources conservation. The recipient of the 2022 Clean Water Farm Award for Madison County is Heaven’s Hollow Farm, which is owned and operated by Jacob and Jennifer Gilley.

Located on the border of Madison and Orange counties, the 200-acre farm includes 125 acres of open pastureland. Through federal and state programs, the Gilley’s have protected 9,800’ of streambank by installing livestock stream exclusion fencing and have created 14.6 acres of riparian buffer. The buffers the Gilley’s have created are along Beautiful Run, and several other tributaries that run through the farm. All the buffers are a minimum of 35 feet wide on both sides of the stream. They have also experimented with planting pollinator and other wildlife friendly species in these buffers on their own.

Prior to the stream fencing projects, the farm had a total of 7 fields for the livestock to graze. Since completing the fencing projects, the farm now has 13 fields to rotate the cattle. Four stream crossings were installed to safely move livestock and equipment from pasture to pasture. Pasture quality has significantly improved since implementing the rotational grazing system and grazing multiple species.

To protect the pasture quality during the winter months, they installed a winter-feeding facility with attached manure storage. This allows the cattle to consume hay and other feedstuffs during the wet, cold winter months when pastures are susceptible to damage from the animals’ hooves, as well as equipment traffic. The manure can then be used in areas of the pastures requiring higher fertility in the spring of the year when pastures begin to green up.

Both Jacob and Jennifer have had a passion for agriculture from a young age and met through showing livestock in 4-H. Jacob, a first-generation producer and U.S. Air Force Veteran and Jennifer, a multi-generation producer, take considerable pride in stewarding a portion of Jennifer’s family farm that has been in operation for 71 years.

The Gilley family was recognized at the Culpeper SWCD Annual Awards banquet by Madison County Directors Lynn Graves and Steve Hill and Associate Director Brad Jarvis, Madison County Supervisor Carty Yowell, Mr. Andrew Smith, Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation and Mr. James Martin, Division Director of the Soil and Water Division from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The CSWCD also nominated the Gilley’s for the Rappahannock River Grand Basin Award and they were chosen to receive that award as well. The family will be traveling to Roanoke this month to receive that award at the VA Association of SWCD Annual Banquet.