Madison County man to serve 13 years in death

Daniel Ortiz Rubio

Daniel Ortiz Rubio

 MCSO

A Madison County man will serve 10 years in jail following the shooting death of his brother.

In April, Daniel Rubio-Ortiz, 47, entered into a plea agreement. As a result, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle; it was originally charged as maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle resulting in a death in a willful and unlawful. A person guilty of that charge is found to be guilty of first degree murder. He also entered a guilty plea in a subsequent charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a December 2020 incident in which Rubio-Ortiz allegedly shot and killed his brother, Aramis Ortiz, 44.

According to evidence presented during a preliminary hearing, Rubio said he had asked his brother to move out of the home Rubio rents with his wife at 2282 Thrift Road. Rubio said the landlord was going to raise the rent due to an extra person being in the home. Rubio said the conversation with Ortiz turned into an argument with the latter trying to strike Rubio’s wife and car with his own PT Cruiser. Rubio said he shot three times in the air to scare Ortiz who then left.

McKnight testified that Ortiz’s car was found approximately ½ mile from the home on Thrift Road. The vehicle had flipped and Ortiz was outside of the vehicle, on the ground deceased. She said Virginia State Police investigators discovered two bullet holes in the vehicle—one in the rear quarter panel and the other in the rear passenger door. The trajectory determined the one bullet had entered and exited the victim. A .40 Smith and Wesson was retrieved from Rubio’s home along with ammunition.

Rubio was sentenced in Madison County Circuit Court last week during which time he received 40 years with 10 suspended on the shooting at a occupied vehicle charge. He received three years on the firearm charge. The two sentences will run consecutively. After his incarceration he will be on supervised probation for three years.

