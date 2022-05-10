Madison adopts terms for Greene's RSA withdrawal

Madison County Supervisors have formally agreed to allow Greene County to withdraw from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).

On Tuesday evening, supervisors adopted a resolution containing the terms of the withdrawal. Chairman Clay Jackson said the document was the result of negotiations between himself, Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mark Johnson and Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marie Durrer.

The three-page document references the previous resolutions adopted by Madison and Orange counties last April which consented to Greene County’s withdrawal, something the latter had expressed in its own April 2021 resolution. The following month, Madison and Orange County leaders entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that each of the three boards would adopt a concurrent resolution to amend RSA’s articles so that upon the withdrawal, the authority’s governing board would consist of three Orange County representatives and two Madison County representatives. Now, the three boards have negotiated terms for the withdrawal.

According to Tuesday’s resolution, RSA will pay Greene County $1.35 million and transfer its Greene County assets to the county. RSA will then lease its headquarters from Greene County for $1 through Dec. 31, 2023. In return, Greene County will dismiss all litigation with prejudice meaning it cannot be litigated again. The resolution also requires Greene County to satisfy all requirements made by the Virginia Resource Authority and recommended by its boards. The resolution calls for the withdrawal to be effective on or before June 30 or as soon thereafter as possible.

By adopting the resolution, Madison County officials are calling on Orange and Greene officials as well as RSA’s Board of Members to adopt their own resolutions approving the terms by May 19 and to direct Madison County Administrator Jonathon Weakley and chairman Jackson to facilitate the preparation of a formal withdrawal and transition agreement. That agreement is to include a list of specific assets that will be conveyed with deed, easement, bill of sale forms and any other exhibits necessary to be approved by Madison County’s legal counsel. It will then be submitted to the supervisors for formal adoption at its next meeting.

“This is where we’re at [with] negotiations,” Jackson said. “It’s not a good deal frankly for anybody.”

A motion to adopt the resolution was made by supervisor Carty Yowell and seconded by supervisor Charlotte Hoffman. It was approved 5-0.