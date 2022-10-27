Local man remembered for contributions to community

Madison County lost a community treasure with Aroda resident Alan Spivey’s sudden passing. Spivey was Madison County’s renaissance man; a farrier, farmer, fair board leader, 4-H leader and former president of the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council as well as being a husband and father. Spivey leaves a long legacy of service to the community.

Spivey is remembered by those that knew and worked with him as being hard working and humble. Chris Robertson, the owner of Blue Mountain Equine, a Madison County veterinary practice worked with Spivey professionally and also with the Madison County Fair Board. Robertson lauded Spivey’s work ethic, loyalty and professionalism.

“As a farrier, Alan was a highly skilled professional,” said Robertson of his colleague. “He was different than most though. Most will shoe and trim the one and two horse clients, the difficult horses and owners until they make a name for themselves, then they quit the smaller and more difficult clients: Not Alan, he always stood by them. I asked him once why a successful farrier like him didn’t let some of them go. He told me, “Chris, someone has to do them, why not me- they gave me a chance and I’m not going to leave them now just because I’ve had a little success.” Alan never quit on a customer just because he could do something easier or more prestigious. All the time he was shoeing he was also farming raising his cattle and sheep and volunteering for 4-H, the fair board and the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council. He was always learning, whether it was about horseshoeing, grazing and farming practices or anything else, Alan was always trying to be better-to learn and improve. There just aren’t a lot of guys like him. He’s really going to be missed.”

Spivey has served as President of the Madison County Fair Board for the past six years and has served as the voice of the Madison County Fair even longer said fair board vice-president, Essie Berry.

“Alan has been the voice of the fair,” said Berry. “He has announced the demolition derby and all the events at the Madison County Fair for years.”

Spivey was also the long time voice of the state 4-H horse show and served as the announcer for over half a century. The state 4-H horse show honored Spivey for 50 years of service in 2018. In 1968,Spivey was a teenage member of the Suffolk Horse 4-H Club and a member of the horse judging team when club leader Margaret Brown made volunteering a requirement for being able to compete in the state level contests. At first, Spivey, like many of his club members, helped Brown in the stable office. After graduating high school, Spivey served as the overnight watchman for the horse barns at the state show. Spivey went on to serve in the National Guard before coming to Madison to work at Graves Mountain Lodge. Every year, Spivey came back to help at the state show and eventually found his way to the announcer’s booth where he served for over 40 years, so long that most volunteers and generations of 4-Hers know him as the voice of the annual event.

Local 4-H leader Julie Williamson said, “People know they are at the state show when they hear his voice. Alan was part of the show staff for oh so many years and such a strong supporter of the 4-H program. He has given back so much more than he has ever received.”

Sandy Arnold, the youth equine extension associate, said Spivey was a strong supporter of the 4-H horse program and gave demonstrations and lectures in addition to the countless hours at the annual show.

“Alan has been a wonderful volunteer,” said Arnold. “He has been generous with his time and his contributions to the program are immeasurable.”

Spivey also made his mark in the cattle industry and served as two time leader of the Virginia Cattleman’s Association, the Virginia Simmental Association and also as president of the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council. Spivey was an early proponent of rotational grazing systems for livestock and was considered an expert and often sought speaker on the topic.

After being honored for his contributions to the Virginia State 4-H horse program in 2018, Spivey shared his thoughts on volunteering.

“I always find when you volunteer, you always get more than you give,” said Spivey. “Any time you volunteer you have the ability to network with so many people and the chance to see many new things. I always look at it as a great opportunity.”