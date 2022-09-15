Local Man Celebrates 20th Year of Running

For the past twenty years one local man has been exploring every corner of Madison County.

Chuck Love has made it his mission to run on every roadway within the county limits; exploring from the edge of the Shenandoah National Park to the Orange/Madison line in the southeast a few miles at a time.

Love started running when he was a student at Madison County High School and joined the cross country team in 2002 developing an affinity for the sport along the way. Unlike other high school sports like football or baseball, running was something Love could visualize as a lifetime activity. It was also while training with the high school cross country team that Love became more aware of the scenic beauty of the area.

“We used to have practice running from Aylor to Criglersville,” said Love. “As a kid you don’t think much about the area you grow up in. We were just running along from place to place. After high school, I kept on running, sometimes following the same old routes that we had trained for cross country on but then I would start exploring, checking out a few miles of someplace different.”

Running was more than exercise for Love. It was a way to relax and a chance to explore places he didn’t necessarily have to drive through. Along the way Love decided to check out the whole county, one road at a time.

Roads in Madison County run the gamut; everything from four lane expressways like Route 29 to single lane gravel roads and Love has traversed each and every one over the past two decades. Love’s favorite places to log a few miles are “anything unpaved” and Hebron Valley Road.

“I like the dirt roads. They usually are quiet and you don’t worry so much about traffic,” said Love. “Hebron Valley is a top pick, too. It really is Madison County-the mountains, the fields and farmland, it’s a beautiful, peaceful place.”

Most of Love’s miles are logged just for the joy of running but he competes occasionally in road races and has won the Fodderstack 10k several times and most recently won his age category at the Downtown Mile for CASA in Fredericksburg with a 5:10 mile. He’s thinking about lacing up and is training for the Pittsburgh 10-miler in early November. While Love reached his goal of having run on every state maintained road in the county in August, he continues to travel the county on foot enjoying the journey as much as the destination.