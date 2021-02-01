Local home sales increase

“I’ve made offers on five homes that haven’t gone through,” said Kay. “One home had a crack in the foundation; another got an offer a lot higher than the asking price. The worst was one where the seller accepted only to renege when he got a higher offer half an hour later.”

Greene, Orange and Madison are increasing in popularity especially as people want to escape the danger of the pandemic in more crowded urban areas. Both Martin and Cindy Joskowiak of Premier Virginia Properties said there has been increased interest in homes with acreage and land.

“I have a lot of clients from DC, Richmond and northern Virginia that are looking for recreational land, especially in Madison County,” said Martin.

“We’ve had more clients looking for land,” said Joskowiak. “People are looking for a place with space for a garden or chickens. I think the pandemic has increased interest in being more self-sufficient. As more people are able to work from home they’re moving further out into the country. It used to be property in an easily commutable area was most desirable now it’s the places with high-speed internet.”