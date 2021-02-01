Local home sales increase

While many industries have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, real estate has been one sector that hasn’t seen downward trends. Historically low interest rates and a desire to escape urban areas has driven the local market and led to strong sales, especially in rural areas.
The Greater Piedmont Realtors Association recorded an uptick in home sales in the later part of 2020 and strong demand for housing both regionally and statewide. The one segment lagging behind 2019 is inventory; fewer homes are being listed for sale. Local realtors are also reporting a slight increase in average home price from 2019. This perfect storm of conditions has led to a very competitive market with sellers often receiving multiple offers for a home.
Kevin McHaney, a Madison County realtor and president of The Greater Piedmont Realtors Association has been pleased with the current market conditions.
“Since last winter home sales have been increasing throughout the region,” said McHaney. “We are finally getting back to where we were before the 2008 recession. There is an overall housing shortage in the region. Inventory is significantly down from 2019 and median sales price has increased throughout the entire four county [Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock] region although in Madison County the median sales price has dropped by19%. Overall real estate is a great investment and Madison County remains popular and a great value.”
Cathy Marco, a realtor at Frank Hardy Sotheby’s International Realty, says their office is busy selling properties, particularly rural ones.
“Madison County has stayed popular,” said Marco. “Clients are looking for views and water. Inventory is low so if the property is priced right it is sold. Even the million dollar farms are selling, but anything $300,000 and under are most in demand.”
While the market conditions are favorable for sellers they can be frustrating for buyers. Increased competition is leading to offers significantly over asking price or buyers forgoing home inspections. In reporting key trends, CAAR announced a 47% decrease in active listings from this time in 2019.
Melissa Martin, a realtor with Remax Regency, said the situation is causing some difficulties for buyers and sellers.
“I have several clients that would list their homes right now if they could find what they’re looking for,” said Martin. “Right now the availability of homes [for sale] is low. Agents are seeing multiple offers on houses and having to go above appraisal or waive inspections. In my opinion, that is risky for both buyer and seller.”
Krystle Kay, a buyer from Orange, echoed that sentiment. Kay has been shopping for a home for several months and has been frustrated with the process.
“I’ve made offers on five homes that haven’t gone through,” said Kay. “One home had a crack in the foundation; another got an offer a lot higher than the asking price. The worst was one where the seller accepted only to renege when he got a higher offer half an hour later.”
Greene, Orange and Madison are increasing in popularity especially as people want to escape the danger of the pandemic in more crowded urban areas. Both Martin and Cindy Joskowiak of Premier Virginia Properties said there has been increased interest in homes with acreage and land.
“I have a lot of clients from DC, Richmond and northern Virginia that are looking for recreational land, especially in Madison County,” said Martin.
“We’ve had more clients looking for land,” said Joskowiak. “People are looking for a place with space for a garden or chickens. I think the pandemic has increased interest in being more self-sufficient. As more people are able to work from home they’re moving further out into the country. It used to be property in an easily commutable area was most desirable now it’s the places with high-speed internet.”
McHaney believes that the market will remain strong for some time and more rural counties like Madison and Orange will continue to grow. McHaney noted the increase in clients from the metro Washington D.C. area has led to some more aggressive tactics in the buying process as agents from D.C. and northern Virginia have been dealing with a competitive market for a long time and are savvy about securing a contract for clients.