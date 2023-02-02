Last week, Rose Park United Methodist Church was hit by an arsonist.

On Wednesday, fire officials from Madison, Orange, Stanardsville and Ruckersville responded to a fire in the sanctuary of the approximately 140-year-old Wolftown church. The fire was deemed as arson and a person of interest has been identified. The investigation is ongoing. A prayer vigil was held Wednesday night at Madison United Methodist Church. Rose Park is part of the Madison Charge, along with Madison UMC. The two churches share the Rev. Elizabeth Petry.

The fire at Rose Park caused significant damage to the church’s sanctuary. Church leaders were unsure exactly how much damage was done, but anticipated it would take a considerable amount of time to repair and rebuild.

They thanked those who came to their aid in a statement released Thursday.

“Our church is a family of faith, and we walk together in forgiveness knowing that this fire was an act of an unwell mind and not necessarily that of an evil heart,” the statement read. “As we work to rebuild on the loving legacy left to us by Captain and Mrs. William A. Rose and the many faithful congregants that have come after them, we ask that those who wish to help, lift us up in prayer.”

On her blog, Daily Blessings, the Rev. Petry wrote about walked into the sanctuary after the fire, finding the Christ candle gleaming, white and unmelted, standing among the ashes and misshapen, discolored altar cloth.

“Despite the evil forces at play, the light of Christ stood firm,” she wrote. “The only blemish was a small piece of debris sitting atop the candle. No matter the adversary, the power of God through the resurrection of Christ overcomes even death.

“We have found beauty among the ashes,” Petry added. “We will rebuild and stand among the oaks of righteousness because we are solidly founded in Christ no matter what hardships come our way.”

As of Monday, no official charges had been announced. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 948-5161.