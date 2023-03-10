The Madison County Lions Club is seeking nominations for its 2023 Madison Award for outstanding community service. Thursday, March 30 is the deadline for receiving nominations.

The Madison Award is given annually to the person deemed most worthy of recognition for community service in the county. Established in 1991, the award is intended not only to recognize outstanding service to the community, but also to encourage it.

The 2023 award will be presented at the Lions Club’s award dinner May 16 at Graves Farm and Lodges in Syria. The winner will receive a plaque and the privilege of directing a cash prize of $200 to a cause of his or her choosing.

Anyone who has performed voluntary, unpaid community service over a sustained period of time in Madison County is eligible to receive the award, except for previous winners and members of the Lions Club. Nominations of persons previously considered for the award, along with others, are encouraged. Nominations may be made by individuals and organizations.

Nominations should be in the form of letters to the Madison County Lions Club. The letter of nomination should set forth the name and address of the nominee and describe the service to the community for which the person is being nominated. It should be sent to Lion Bud Kreh, chair of the awards committee, at 909 Ashlawn Drive, Madison, VA 22727 or budkreh@gmail.com.

Previous winners include Irene Argabright and Alice Van Wart in 1991; Louis Graves in 1992; Polly Powell 1993; Paul Coates 1994; William Hale 1995; Marjorie Lamar 1996; Michael Hale 1997; Connie Johnson 1998; William and Frances Harris 1999; Edward Eddins and Augustus Johnson 2000; Patricia Brummett 2001; Joan Cheston 2002; Oliver Utz 2003; John Fray 2004; Hazel Jones 2005; Jack Fray 2006; Russell Lohr 2007; Frank Anderson 2008; Janice Carpenter 2009; Martha Cornwell 2010; Richard Fletcher 2011; J.L. Taylor 2012; John Slaughter 2013; Steve Grayson 2014; Bob and Helen Slavin 2015; Max Lacy 2016; Robin Corum 2017; Shirley Workman 2018 and Margaret Gilley 2019.

As in the past, the Lions Club is inviting representatives for various Madison service and civic organizations to join in selecting the winner.