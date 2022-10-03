 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library yard sale Oct. 8

Members of the Friends of the Library (FOL) have been organizing yard sale items for months in preparation for the FOL’s semi-annual yard sale on the library lawn. The sale is scheduled for Oct. 8 from 8 am to noon, with a rain date set for Oct. 15.

Donations are no longer being accepted, but interested sellers have until Oct. 6 to visit the library in advance to reserve a 12-foot by 12-foot space on the lawn for a non-refundable donation of $15. Non-profit and charitable organizations may reserve a space for $10. The spaces are available first come, first served.

This year’s yard sale is anticipated to be larger than ever, with many significant items for sale. Highlights include a vintage birdhouse, an elegant picnic basket complete with serving items, a dollhouse, an antique liquor cabinet, a vintage pinball game, a professional meat slicer, heirloom Christmas ornaments, mirrors, lamps, tools, sporting equipment, and furniture. The event will also include a bake sale.

“The community has been generous with some wonderful donations,” says Heidi Sage, FOL president. “The yard sale will offer something for everyone, including all ages.”

All proceeds from the FOL sales will benefit the Madison County Library. The library’s Used Book Room will also be open until noon. The library is located at 402 N. Main Street.

