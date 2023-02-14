The Madison County Library, located at 402 N. Main Street in Madison, will host a series of STEM events on Thursdays in March from 4-5 p.m. The events are free and open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Attend one or many sessions; pre-registration not required.

March 2

Coding with Critters: Play fetch, hide and seek, and more with brave Ranger and mischievous Zip. Children will design many coding challenges with each dog or cat playset. Participants can also “feed, pet, and take care of” these interactive pets in play mode.

March 9

First project-Solar Bots: Create a solar powered insect. It zips around and makes noise. Curious users can explore how solar power is converted into motion with this fun and easy-to-assemble learning project.

Second project-Scooterbots: “Play with toys” and assemble a battery powered, moving bot. Introduce students to the principles of engineering, robotics, and electrical circuits. You will take home your scooterbot!

March 16

First project- Salt Powered Robot: Join us as we build a robot with a hands-on learning kit that illustrates the value of alternate energy sources. The robot is powered by the chemical reaction of salt water and charcoal. You will take home the robot that you create!

Second project- Windmill Generator: Then we will build a generator using green science to harness wind power and light an LED bulb.

March 23 and 30

Cubelets: Learn to program these robot blocks and gain important problem-solving skills such as: collaboration, engineering, design, and computational thinking.