Library book policy passes

After months of discussion, the school board has adopted a policy regarding sexually explicit content in school library materials.

The idea for a policy specifically dealing with library materials was introduced by board member Christopher Wingate during a worksession in September. The purpose of the worksession was to develop a policy regarding sexually explicit materials in schools.

In April, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to develop model policies to ensure parents are notified if students are being taught sexually explicit instructional materials in the classroom.

The bill requires local school boards to adopt the policies based on the model policies, which will be minimum requirements. The model policy, which was vetted through a public comment period which ended last month, require that parents are notified at least 30 days in advance of any instructional materials with sexually explicit content being taught in the classroom. Parents will then be able to review the materials and principals will maintain a current list of the materials on the school’s website by grade and subject.

The policy defines sexually explicit material according to section 2.2-2827 of the Virginia Code which defines sexually explicit content as “any description of or any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as nudity is defined in Section 18.2-390, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as also defined in Section 18.2-390, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.” Local school boards have until Jan. 1 to either adopt the model policy developed by the VDOE or create their own policy using at least the minimum standards set forth in the model policy.

The Madison County School Board opted to draft its own policy. That policy was approved last month. However, it was also suggested that a separate policy regarding library materials be developed.

The policy “IIAD: Sexually Explicit Content in MCPS Library Materials” was created by Wingate with input from his fellow board members as well as input from the board’s attorney. It has undergone multiple revisions including most recently aligning the definition of “sexually explicit content” with that of the Code of Virginia. Wingate said this addresses criticisms that the policy is reflective of one’s personal opinions. The final policy also defines parental rights and responsibilities and the role of the school board and superintendent.

Under the policy, parents or taxpayers may request the school board to examine content they believe is sexually explicit. The board then determines if the material in fact contains sexually explicit content in which case it would be promptly removed from the library system and disposed of according to the division’s standard surplus property disposal policy. The superintendent will maintain a list of the materials removed from the system and that list will be available upon request.

As for the acquisition of new library materials, the titles and authors of new acquisitions will be posted to the library website for 12 months from the date of delivery. Parents can then review those materials to determine if they need to be reviewed under the policy.

“Parents have a right and responsibility to look at the books and let us know if they think there are issues,” Wingate said.

The policy was recommended for adoption by board member Charles Sheads with the motion seconded by board member Damon Myers. It was approved 5-0.

A subsequent motion will be coming next month to remove specific titles already brought up during the discussion of the policy.

During the September worksession, Wingate introduced samples from five books found within the Madison County High School Library that he said have sexually explicit content. The books are “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky; “Tar Baby” by Toni Morrison; “The Tale of the Body Thief,” by Anne Rice; “Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson; and “Empire of Thrones,” by Sarah Maas. A list of 26 books was also made available including reasons for removal requests and how often each has been checked out in the past two years. The books come from a watchlist that has been circulated throughout the nation by conservative groups. It was part of a discussion Wingate and board chair Karen Allen had with school librarians earlier this year. The 26 books have been pulled from the library, save for a few which had already been lost.

A motion to officially remove all 26 books from the library in accordance with the new sexually explicit content policy will be brought forth next month.

In addition, a policy regarding how special meetings are called was also adopted. The policy was introduced by Sheads after chairwoman Allen called a special meeting earlier this year to reverse her decision to adopt English textbooks. She initially voted against the textbook adoption, but reversed it during the special meeting, approving the adoption. Sheads took issue with how the meeting was called and introduced a policy regarding how special, emergency and continued meetings would be handled. The policy underwent legal review and stipulates that special meetings must be requested by at least three board members. Emergency meetings can be requested by a single board member and continued meetings are those that have to be continued due to unforeseen circumstances not within control of the board.

A motion to adopt the policy was made by Wingate and seconded by Myers. It passed 4-1 with Allen dissenting.

“I won’t vote for this for personal reasons,” she said. “I know that’s not much of an explanation, but it’s the best one I’ve got.”