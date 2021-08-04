Juvenile charged in shooting death

A juvenile has been charged in the shooting death of a woman that occurred last week in Leon.

On July 29, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Moonlight Drive for a report of a deceased female. The caller indicated that the female had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies located a deceased female at the residence upon arrival.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charged with attempted concealment of a dead body; unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling; second degree homicide; reckless handling of a firearm; and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The suspect is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The victim’s body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas to determine a cause of death. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Division assisted with processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 948-5161.