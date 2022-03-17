Issues raised over equity

A social media post led to numerous speakers expressing their opinions Monday night regarding a potential name change to the Madison County Public Schools Equity Task Force.

On Sunday, Madison Huddle, described as “a women’s march catalyzed group standing indivisible to resist the Trump agenda,” posted concerns regarding the Feb. 5 school board retreat. The retreat focused on the creation of the board’s priorities for the year. In a blog post, the group said numerous items were of concern including the comments made by board members Christopher Wingate and Charlie Sheads that the name of the equity task force has to be changed because “equity” has become too politicized. “Opportunity committee” was considered to be a better name, which Madison Huddle said diminishes the task force’s mission.

The group also took issue with Wingate’s statement that recruiting a diverse task force shouldn’t diminish the school division’s pursuit of excellence and that race should not be a factor or consideration regarding the overall equity initiative. Madison Huddle said board members were also surprised to hear that bullying and harassment with racial overtones was occurring in the schools. The post quickly gained traction and was shared more than 40 times with comments from people concerned about the racial disparities in Madison County. Many of those concerns were shared during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Madison resident Cindy Taylor said when she first moved to the county, she experienced a racist comment in a former business. She said an employee of the business remarked that the world was a better place without the nine Black victims of the Charleston church shooting.

“This wasn’t an isolated incident for me,” she said, remarking that she also experienced racism while volunteering with third graders at the Boys and Girls Club. She said a boy in the group remarked that Black people needed to get out of the country. Taylor said the look on a Black girl’s face in the group was heartbreaking.

“This is where equity training would be helpful,” she said. “If you care about the community you have to stand up against this. [The committee should be] the equity task force, not the opportunity committee.”

Becky Parker suggested emphasizing differences as positives, not negatives by rewording one of the priorities to be “taking into consideration” the child’s ethnic or socioeconomic status instead of “regardless of” it.

Susan Corfanty said the work “equity” is extremely important.

“It’s the quality of being fair and impartial,” she said. “I strongly support the work of the task force and recruiting a diverse workforce. Equity strengthens the pursuit of excellence by leveling the playing field. Keep the task force name as it is.”

The Rev. Frank Lewis, who has five grandchildren in Madison schools, said he finds it appalling and disturbing that anyone would find equity evil.

“There’s no doubt that race makes a difference; I wish it didn’t and I thought we had gotten past some of this, but here we are in 2022,” he said. “What does equity have to do with partisan politics? The equity task force has been going on for a while; I hadn’t heard about it until it was brought up among the school board. There’s been no conflict to my knowledge so why did it even come up? Is there a problem with equity? I thought that’s what we’re trying to get to.”

Mesha Jones, who has two children in the school system, encouraged the board members to realize what’s going on in the schools and put their personal politics aside.

“There’s a disconnect,” she said. “Kids come home and report racial slurs [and] the reenactment of the George Floyd killing on the playground.”

Laura Blackman of the NAACP said the organization is an advocate for equity education and was encouraged by the task force’s work in Madison. However, she said state programs regarding equity have been gutted by the Youngkin administration. She asked how the board plans to address achievement gaps among racial groups and said she was disheartened to hear that school board members speak as if equity isn’t important.

Former educator Eleanor Montgomery spoke about the expectation by schools that everyone will treat each other with respect. She said learning cannot happen without respect and discipline for everyone. She said children must be taught to think critically, not taught what to think. She said the schools must teach fundamentals with that being the primary goal.

Daniel Shifflett, who graduated from Madison County High School in 2013, said there were racial gaps in the schools. He said if students can see equity teaching and learn that, they can lean on that when leaving the school division.

Devlin Dealfonzo, who submitted comments via letter, said there’s nothing political about acknowledging the challenges of other groups and that eliminating the topics won’t eliminate the people or their experiences.

“We should celebrate diversity,” she said. “Do not limit what children learn because it’s uncomfortable for you. Schools are for educating children; not for politics.”

At the close of the meeting, Wingate said he rejects the notion that Madison County is a racist county. He said he has true concerns about equity, which is different than equality which is a right bestowed by the country. He said he embraces the good work of everybody and the diversity of the nation.

Superintendent Anna Graham encouraged parents to continue to voice concerns.

“At the school board level and school level, we need parents to continue to work with us,” she said. “If someone is not being treated right, let us know.”

School board chairman Karen Allen thanked everyone for “reminding all us in the power of our words.”

The school board will meet Saturday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m. at Waverly Yowell Elementary School to receive comments regarding the candidates who have applied for the board vacancy created by Angela Eichelberger’s resignation.