Infant suffers gunshot wound

An infant has suffered what appears to be an accidental gunshot wound.

According to Sergeant Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police, at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in the Rhoadesville area of Orange County.

Coffey said when officers arrived at the residence, they located a 7-month-old boy with a single gunshot wound. The child was transported to UVa Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, Coffey said the shooting appears accidental. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, but the investigation is ongoing with consultation from the Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

