Hurt brothers continue to dominate ACO

Once again the Hurt surname is at the top of the leaderboard in the American Cornhole Organization (ACO).

Brothers Isaac and Kaleb Hurt have become a force to be reckoned with, winning the doubles tournament at the World Championship in Branson, MO in July. The Madison County team of brothers is currently ranked first in the world for doubles.

Isaac may be the family’s most recent convert to the sport but he has rapidly become one of the most accomplished, both in the family and the world. The high school freshman started playing in 2020 and like his dad and brother has risen rapidly to the top in ACO competition.

In 2021, Isaac beat the undefeated champion from Wisconsin in the best two of three games to become Junior World Champion. Most recently, Isaac has won singles titles at major ACO tournaments in Charleston, SC and Fort Wayne, IN.

Both Isaac and Kaleb are considered to be two of the up and coming players on the circuit and both are ranked in the top 40 players individually; Kaleb is currently ranked second and Isaac 36th.

The Hurts’ venture into cornhole happened by chance. One afternoon at a friend’s birthday party Rex and Kaleb Hurt joined in on a backyard game of cornhole and were hooked. The pair came home, decided to make a set of cornhole boards and then perfected their skills in the backyard before trying their hand at local cornhole tournaments. Before long they became a force to be reckoned with and dominated the local fair circuit. At the 2018 Greene County Fair the Hurts met a family from West Virginia who encouraged them to try their hand at a higher level of competition. The Hurts got involved with Shenandoah Valley Cornhole and were introduced to the American Cornhole Association.

Becky Hurt said cornhole has taken her family places they never imagined.

“It didn’t take long for them to get the fever,” said Hurt. “Rex and Kaleb went to a regional tournament in Virginia two years ago then to a major in Pennsylvania that September. They got to play with the best players. The next weekend we went back to another Pennsylvania tournament and Kaleb won and we’ve never looked back.”

According to Becky, cornhole has given the family opportunity to travel around the US as a family. They make tournaments a family adventure and frequently travel around the mid-atlantic region. The entire family experienced their first airplane ride traveling to the national tournament in Las Vegas, NV.

“We have so much fun when we travel,” said Hurt. “The first year we went to World, it was in Las Vegas. None of us had ever been on a plane before so it was a real adventure. Now, we regularly go all over, from Florida and South Carolina to Missouri.”

The American Cornhole Organization is the governing body for the sport of cornhole. Formed in 2005 to regulate the sport, formalize the rules and promote cornhole tournaments throughout the country, the organization has developed a ranking system for cornhole players. Players in single, doubles and co-ed are ranked by their success in the current season’s competitions and the overall champion at the ACO World Championship tournament is crowned “King of Cornhole.”

Like any sport, tournaments recognized by the American Cornhole Organization events have specific rules including the list of approved bags. Boards have to be approved by the organization and judges undergo training. Unlike a backyard game, recognized tournaments are divided into sections by gender, experience level and age. The organization’s website, americancornhole.com, lists upcoming tournaments, player rankings and links to game specifics.