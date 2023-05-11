More than 600 volunteers took to the county Saturday, performing community service projects at more than 20 locations throughout the county.

The service was part of the annual Madison Day event which was created in 2019 by Karen Coppage. After volunteering in a similar event in Culpeper, Coppage began working with a small group to plan the first Madison Day, which resulted in more than 200 volunteers completing 19 projects throughout the county. After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event has continued on the first Saturday in May annually.

This year, approximately 275 volunteers from various churches, organizations and businesses performed 21 projects throughout the county. Additionally, Woodberry Forest School sent 400 of its students and staff members to work on three sites including Hoover Ridge Park, Madison Learning Center and locations along Main Street.

Projects are chosen with several things in mind, but mainly making a place warmer, dryer and safer. For private homes, the person living there must own it. Tasks completed as part of the projects include landscaping, removing debris, constructing ramps and more.

Madison Learning Center Board President Frances Lacy said she was grateful for the work Woodberry students did at the facility as part of Madison Day.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “We need all the help we can get. I’m very grateful they’re here. Madison Day is such a wonderful program.”

Across the county, sheriff’s office staff and other volunteers performed various tasks at Bernard Banks’ house. Banks is a disabled senior. He and his wife Ernestine have been unable to clear debris and growth near their home.

“You get in the shape you can’t do something,” Banks said. “It’s really nice to have people help you. If we didn’t have that, we’d all be in bad shape. There’s a great group of people in Madison.”

Sheriff Erik Weaver said Madison Day is a good community project.

“This is a project we enjoy doing,” he said. “It’s helping someone in the community. Helping out in the community is what we’re supposed to do.”

In addition to the projects completed at the locations, a feeding team led by Celene Pumphrey set up at the fire hall to not only feed the volunteers with assistance from the Wolftown Ruritans, but also visited the homeowners delivering gift bags with goodies from Food Lion, Cardinal and State Farm.

New this year was the addition of Madison Day KIDS, a community service event solely for children which was planned by Rose Park Methodist Church. Coppage said eight children, ages 4-10, spent the day at the fire hall making flowerpots for flowers that were donated by Corner Store Garden Center and delivered to homeowners, along with other projects including making “hero bags” for each of the Madison firefighters.

Coppage said this year’s Madison Day marked a return to normal for the event, which saw lower participation in 2021 and 2022 associated with the pandemic. She not only had plenty of volunteers this year, she actually had to turn away some and already have a wait list of projects for next year.

“We’d like to thank all of the volunteers who participated in any way, from the planning, the feeding crew, crew leaders, food runners, material runners, the camera and video crews, all those working on the job sites and with the KIDS event and those who set up and cleaned up,” Coppage said.

Madison Day 2024 is already being planned for next year. Anyone wishing to help with planning or organizing should email Coppage at madisondayinfo@gmail.com.