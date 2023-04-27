Five have been selected as this year’s 5 Over 50 honorees.

They are:

Perry Smiley

(Culpeper Honoree)Perry Smiley is almost 90 years young, and he credits volunteering with helping him age well.

He volunteers at the Culpeper National Cemetery, two senior centers, his church, and Culpeper Veterans of Foreign Wars where he started a hospital equipment loan center and provides honors each year to deceased veterans.

Smiley served 26 years in the Marine Corps and he makes 200 to 300 jars of fruit jelly each year with his wife which they take to people in need.

Darlene Kelly

(Fauquier Honoree) Darlene Kelly has been a catalyst for positive change in her community as the Chair for the Education and Prevention Committee and leader of the Faith and Community Wellness stakeholders group, and she holds positions in many other service oriented organizations in Fauquier County. She is an active participant in various outreach programs, particularly for older adults, and she was also a nurse for 30 years. She has a brightly positive outlook on life, and is a big Steve Harvey fan.

Scott Bennett

(Madison Honoree)Scott Bennet’s positions as a board member for multiple community organizations and his service as a Naval officer for 28 years show how much he loves to give back to the people around him. When he sees the needs of others in Madison County, he is ready to assist and loves bringing joy to those he helps. He delivers food to people without ready access to it, and he assists many veterans in getting needed benefits. Bennet also organized a program which lends gently used medical equipment to members of his community. Serving others is at the core of who he is and what he does.

Lee Frame

(Orange Honoree)Lee Frame has served Orange County in many ways over the years, including through the Lions Club, Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue, the Orange County Board of Supervisors, and the Lake of the Woods Players to name just a few.He also served in the Navy for 30 years, and as an EMT for 16 years. Even with all of these great things in his life, he says choosing his spouse was the best thing he’s ever done.

Barbara Adolfi (Rappahannock Honoree)Barbara Adolfi’s love of hiking brought her to the Shenandoah National Park with her young children and friends 50 years ago. She purchased property in 1987. She retired after 25 years as a school social worker in 1998 and was full time in Rappahannock County. She was home! Barbara volunteered in activities that build community: She wrote the newspaper’s Sperryville Column for 7 years, telling the story of people’s lives and businesses. Volunteer with Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad and reorganized fund raising. She was a member of the Economic Revitalization Committee. She opened a vacation rental house, and co-chaired county PR events for tourism. She reopened her counseling practice. She was the catalyst for many social gatherings which created positive connections and activities between people. Many of her nominators for this award spoke of her ability to sincerely uplift and help individuals. from all walks of life. Despite her Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, Barbara continues to be a strong community pillar many people love and respect.