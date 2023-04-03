A local homestead business owner has applied for a rezoning to construct a supply warehouse on residentially zoned property.

Josh Hege, owner of Shenandoah Homestead Supply, has applied via his LLC, Blue Ridge Ag, LLC, to rezone approximately 8.9 acres of his 13.3 acre parcel from R-1 residential to B-1 general business. The property is located on N. Seminole Trail in Brightwood and will serve as a retail establishment for Hege’s business which offers stainless steel supplies for family-sized backyard dairies. The business is mainly online, with Hege first operating out of his dad’s garage before moving into his own basement in Dyke. Hege created the business in 2009 after realizing supplies for backyard dairies were limited. Now, he’s simply run out of space. The Brightwood property will be used for auxiliary storage at first, with plans of eventually building the family’s home there and running a distribution site at the location.

Five conditions have been proposed for the rezoning. These include limiting the rezoned property’s only by-right use to “agricultural supply store” and that it can’t be open to the general public or for direct retail customer sales until a commercial entrance and right turn lane is installed to access the site. The rezoned area is limited to an agricultural style shed building not to exceed 15,000 sq. ft. of interior floor area with a single bathroom. A septic permit must be filed with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Also, at minimum a 30-foot section of the site’s driveway connecting to the entrance and exit on US 29 must be paved before April 1, 2025.

The rezoning application will be the subject of a joint public hearing held by the Madison County Board of Supervisors and the planning commission April 5 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.