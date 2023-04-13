A local homestead business owner has received a rezoning to construct a supply warehouse on residentially zoned property.

Last week, Madison County Supervisors approved a rezoning request by Josh Hege, owner of Shenandoah Homestead Supply, to rezone approximately 8.9 acres of his 13.3 acre parcel from R-1 residential to B-1 general business. The property is located on N. Seminole Trail in Brightwood and will serve as a retail establishment for Hege’s business which offers stainless steel supplies for small dairies.

The business is mainly online, with Hege first operating out of his dad’s garage before moving into his own basement in Dyke. Hege created the business in 2009 after realizing supplies for backyard dairies were limited. Through his business, he offers some items that were once discontinued as larger dairies replaced smaller operations, as well as new designs.

The business is a family one, with his wife and three daughters involved. The Brightwood property will be used for auxiliary storage at first, with plans of eventually building the family’s home there and running a distribution site at the location.

Five conditions were initially included for the rezoning.

These limited the rezoned property’s only by-right use to “agricultural supply store” and required the design and submission of a commercial entrance and right run lane before the site could be opened to the general public or for direct retail customer sales. The rezoned area was limited to an agricultural style shed building not to exceed 15,000 sq. ft. of interior floor area with a single bathroom. A septic permit was required with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Also, at minimum a 30-foot section of the site’s driveway connecting to the entrance and exit on US 29 was required to be paved before April 1, 2025.

On March 28, Hege submitted an amended proffer letter, keeping the paving requirement, but stating the site’s entrance/exit must be designed by a licensed engineer and submitted to VDOT for review and approval prior to April 1, 2025 or a certificate of occupancy is obtained. A new condition was added allow the county two year’s from the issuance of the occupancy permit to review the entrance/exit to determine if additional improvements are necessary.

County planner Ligon Webb said Hege has been working with a local certified engineer to evaluate the needs for the entrance/exit. Webb said it doesn’t appear that a turning lane will be necessary, but that will ultimately be up to VDOT.

“I think a wide commercial entrance will be sufficient, but again that will be the decision of VDOT,” Webb said.

Planning commissioner Mike Snider suggested amending the conditions further to require the completion of the entrance/exit, not just the submission of the design. The planning commission recommended the rezoning application for approval 6-0, with Snider’s amendment. Commissioner Fay Utz was absent.

Supervisors approved the application unanimously. Chairman Clay Jackson said the business is exactly the type the county wants according to its comprehensive plan, which is currently under review.

“Low impact businesses from homegrown people is exactly what we talk about,” he said. “Thank you for picking Madison.”

No comments were received during a public hearing on the issue.