Hoffman resigns from RSA

Last week, the Madison County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation, which was submitted via letter on Friday, March 5. In his letter, Hoffman said he feels that Madison’s recent decisions do not favor RSA employees or the best interests of its customers of which approximately 179 are Madison County residents.

“I have previously stated that I would not vote to reinstate the tax on our Greene County customers (which may be an illegal tax) until the court has made its decision on the legality of the tax,” he wrote. “I have, however, also stated that I would vote for it to resume once the court has deemed it legal. It appears that every time I meet with Madison County there is another direction they want to take and I am the one that has to go back to the attorney and general manager and deliver the change. This indecision is not good for Madison or RSA.”