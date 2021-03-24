Hoffman resigns from RSA

Citing differences in opinion, Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Chairman and Madison County Representative Steve Hoffman has resigned from his post.
Last week, the Madison County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation, which was submitted via letter on Friday, March 5. In his letter, Hoffman said he feels that Madison’s recent decisions do not favor RSA employees or the best interests of its customers of which approximately 179 are Madison County residents.
“I have previously stated that I would not vote to reinstate the tax on our Greene County customers (which may be an illegal tax) until the court has made its decision on the legality of the tax,” he wrote. “I have, however, also stated that I would vote for it to resume once the court has deemed it legal. It appears that every time I meet with Madison County there is another direction they want to take and I am the one that has to go back to the attorney and general manager and deliver the change. This indecision is not good for Madison or RSA.”
Hoffman said Madison County continues to pander to Greene County.
“They have Madison under their thumb now, i.e. demanding and getting meetings at their convenience, writing resolutions that are insulting to Madison County and expecting the county to give in to their demands and etc. etc.,” he wrote. “What has the county received in turn? I think the answer is obvious.”
Hoffman said he has served on the authority for more than 20 years, having been selected as chairman 15 or 16 of those.
“Previous boards have trusted my leadership in leading RSA by electing me chairman for many years,” he wrote. “Madison County has chosen a direction that I cannot support. I have proposed to allow the courts to make their decision and Madison is forcing the issue to please Greene County. I wish Madison the very best in their future endeavors with Greene County.”
The resignation was accepted following an hour long closed session meeting of the Madison County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday. During the meeting, supervisor Charlotte Hoffman exited, followed by chairman Clay Jackson. The two spoke before Hoffman left the building. Also attending the meeting, but leaving before its conclusion, was Madison County RSA Representative Troy Coppedge.
In accepting the resignation, Jackson said he was sorry to lose Steve Hoffman as the county’s RSA representative.
“He’s served for 21 years and served us well,” Jackson said.
The board appointed supervisor Carty Yowell to fill Hoffman’s unexpired term. The motion was made 4-0.