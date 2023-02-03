On Friday, a hit-and-run suspect was arrested following a police pursuit in Rockingham County.
On Thursday at 9:45 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash along the 5600 block of Rt. 29 in Madison County. A Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV had collided in the southbound lanes. A driver in the Subaru was transported to UVa Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
The driver of Silverado fled the scene on foot. He was later identified as Joseph N. Jenkins of Madison. On Friday, the Culpeper Police Department issued a “Be on the Lookout” for a 2015 Ford F-350 Jenkins had stolen from a business in the Town of Culpeper. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Jenkins was observed driving the Ford in the Town of Waynesboro. As a Waynesboro Police Officer initiated a traffic stop, Jenkins sped away and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued westbound on I-64 where Virginia State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took over. The pursuit continued northbound on I-81 into Rockingham County and then eastbound on Rt. 33 where the Ford struck a tire deflation device deployed by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy. The pursuit came to an end along the 300 block of Rt. 33. Jenkins was taken into custody and transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
He was then transported to the Middle River Regional Jail and charged in Augusta County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement; one felony county of possession of stolen property; and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He also faces charges in Culpeper and Madison counties. Charges in Madison County include a felony failure to appear and bond forfeiture as well as sevearl charges from November including grand larceny, theft of a catalytic converter, embezzlement, destruction of property and more. He was scheduled to appear in Madison County General District Court Thursday morning.