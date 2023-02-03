The driver of Silverado fled the scene on foot. He was later identified as Joseph N. Jenkins of Madison. On Friday, the Culpeper Police Department issued a “Be on the Lookout” for a 2015 Ford F-350 Jenkins had stolen from a business in the Town of Culpeper. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Jenkins was observed driving the Ford in the Town of Waynesboro. As a Waynesboro Police Officer initiated a traffic stop, Jenkins sped away and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued westbound on I-64 where Virginia State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took over. The pursuit continued northbound on I-81 into Rockingham County and then eastbound on Rt. 33 where the Ford struck a tire deflation device deployed by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy. The pursuit came to an end along the 300 block of Rt. 33. Jenkins was taken into custody and transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.