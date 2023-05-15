The next quarterly program of the Madison County Historical Society will be an open house at its museum on Main Street.

The society will open its museum located in the Kemper Residence May 21, 2-4 p.m. The focus of the open house will be artifacts and photos from the Odd Fellows Lodge which operated at 700 South Main Street in Madison. The building was purchased in 2003 by Madison native Nancy Garnett Williams, who has an interest in preserving African American historical memorabilia.

The Odd Fellows Lodge was part of a movement that originated in England and spread to the United States as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a group which originally excluded Blacks. That changed when an African American sailor in New York obtained a Grand United Order of Odd Fellows charter directly from England. In March of 1880, 11 African American men in Madison received their charter from England and created Odd Fellows Friendship Lodge 2121. The group originally met at Antioch Baptist Church before moving to the Lodge. The organization was one that helped its fellow man, assisting widows, orphans and the sick, supporting children, assisting with funeral costs and providing insurance to Black people. The lodge was a social center, community organization and support group in one.

The open house will feature artifacts on loan from Williams through the end of the year. The exhibit was set up by Jennie Hill Robinson and both plan to attend the open house. The slave/servant cabin, the Kemper/McMullen Law Office and the entire Kemper Residence will also be open.

For more information, visit madisonvahistoricalsociety.org.