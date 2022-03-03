Historic district redeux

Despite a lack of public support the last time it was presented for a public hearing in March 2020 the Town of Madison Planning Commission seems poised to present the current version of the historical district zoning overlay ordinance to town council for a vote on March 3.

After the town updated their comprehensive plan in 2019, both the town council and planning commission have been working together to identify, preserve and protect the historic structures within the town limits. The comprehensive plan recognizes that the group of historic buildings throughout downtown Madison add aesthetic and economic value and promote tourism which all are essential to Madison’s future success and prosperity. Because current code doesn’t provide guidance for demolition or possible replacements of the historic buildings the town council and planning commission would like to establish an overlay district so that the historic business and residential buildings are preserved and protected and replacement structures fall within town guidelines.

The current draft ordinance puts most of the town as part of the historic district as a contributing structure which will require owners to obtain zoning clearance for maintenance or repairs using reasonably matching design and materials or for painting currently unpainted stone or brick on a contributing structure.

Charlottesville architect Fred Wolf spoke to the planning commission about the importance of having a plan for future development. Wolf served as a member of Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review for eight years and currently serves in an advisory capacity to Charlottesville’s planning commission and city council on matters relating to urban planning. Wolf emphasized the importance of having plans to protect the character of a town.

“You have to protect what is important”, said Wolf. “It is impossible to regulate and create design but you can help and protect patterns.”

Wolf also told the group that having an architect who can put aside their personal views and apply guidelines fairly is critical to the success of the committee overseeing the historic district.

The current draft of the ordinance gives oversight to the Historic District Commission, made up of the members of the town planning commission, a licensed architect and two other appointees with background as a historian, professional contractor or landscape architect.

Maynard Sipe, attorney for the Town of Madison has asserted that the ordinance is necessary to protect the town’s character, which is viewed as it’s greatest asset.

“We need to have something in place to protect our historic buildings,” said Sipe. “There’s nothing we can do now to stop these buildings from being torn down and replaced with something that isn’t in character with the town.”