Hidden Pines awarded grant

A Madison County business has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the state’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund (AFID).

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced last week that Shawn and Ali Woodfolk’s Hidden Pines Meat Processing would be the first recipient of the grant under his administration. The Woodfolks have operated a seasonal game processing business since 2003 and the grant will enable the business to add USDA inspection and process livestock year-round.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services partnered with the Madison County Economic Development Authority and Madison County officials to implement the project. The AFID Fund was created in 2012 to provide local government a performance-based, economic development incentive to support agriculture based businesses in their communities. Local governments provide matching funds. Since 2012, the AFID facility grant program has awarded 115 businesses $10 million and created 3150 jobs and $1 billion in new investment. Revalation Vineyards was awarded an AFID grant in 2020.

The pandemic exposed gaps in the supply chain and led to a greater demand for locally produced meat. Local producers have been experiencing backlogs at the area’s few processing plants. Fauquier’s Finest in Bealton and Valley Meat Processors in Harrisonburg have been operating at maximum capacity for the past two years since COVID-19 has shuttered large processing plants throughout the country. Empty grocery store shelves drove consumers to look to local producers but often discovered that though producers had an ample supply of live animals there was often a delay in processing and packaging as there are few slaughter plants in the area.

The American Farmland Trust identified a lack of processing facilities as one of the region’s urgent needs and along with the Piedmont Environmental Council and a professional animal processing consultant, surveyed the regional processing operations, documenting operational capacities, staffing challenges and opportunities. Expansion of seasonal processing facilities was one suggested solution to the processing logjam.

Jacob Gilley, a Madison County beef producer and director of AFT’s Sustainable Grazing Project noted that the bottlenecks at processing facilities were an impediment to business growth and a real challenge for farmers as wait time resulted in more animals to house and feed and lower profitability. Gilley and the Sustainable Grazing Project have advocated for more local processing options as a way to increase profitability for small farmers.

Matthew Lohr, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry is enthusiastic about increased opportunity for local livestock producers.

“The pandemic has presented many challenges to Virginia’s agricultural community, this is especially true of those livestock producers whose livelihoods rely on being able to process and sell their animals locally. By making strategic investments like this to help grow the Commonwealth’s meat processing capacity, we are creating important new market opportunities for our farmers, as well as local options for our consumers,” said Lohr.

“Virginia’s livestock producers have been clear, in order to serve their customers and grow their businesses, they need more local processing options for their animals,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a press release announcing the AFID grant. “By partnering with forward-thinking counties like Madison, which understands the value of investing in their agricultural economy, to support the growth of a family-owned farm-based business like Hidden Pines, we are bringing real benefit to Virginia’s hardworking farming community.”

The choice to expand the operation came naturally to the Woodfolks as they also raise beef cattle. Hidden Pines expects the expansion to be operational by summer 2022.

“It seemed to be a natural fit to expand as we are cattle farmers too,” said Ali Woodfolk. “We are thankful for the help and support. Even with the scope of our game processing there is a lot to be done to be ready to process livestock. There is a need for this and we hope to fill it.”

Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson said innovative investments like those from the Woodfolks help to preserve the quality of life Madisonians enjoy while also providing services to not only the community, but the state as well.

Since opening their business, the Woodfolks have grown Hidden Pines Meat Processing to become one of the largest game processors in the state offering customers value-added products and serving as a major donor to Hunters for the Hungry. When expanded, the business expects to be able to process more than 1,100 locally raised cattle, hogs, lambs and goats annually and add a minimum of seven jobs and nearly $500,000 of new investment.