Hearing Wednesday

A local business’ expansion will be the subject of a public hearing next week.

On Wednesday, the Madison County Board of Supervisors and the Madison County Planning Commission will receive comments regarding a special use permit (SUP) application from Shawn Woodfolk to operate a commercial slaughterhouse on his A1 Agriculture zoned property. Woodfolk’s 21.2-acre property already contains an agriculturally exempt structure used to process wild game. He plans to construct a new structure or addition to begin processing livestock.

Earlier this month, Woodfolk received Governor Glenn Youngkin’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund (AFID) grant to expand the business. Woodfolk has been operating his season game business, Hidden Pines Meat Processing, since 2003. The $40,000 grant will enable him to add USDA inspection and livestock processing. He would process livestock 40 weeks per year and process wild game the remaining 12 during hunting season. He estimates he would process 30-50 livestock per month.

In order to expand the business, Woodfolk first has to obtain an SUP which is the subject of next week’s public hearing. County planner Ligon Webb has recommended approval of the application with a condition limiting the amount of livestock processed monthly at 75 animals. Increasing that number would require an amendment to the SUP and thus a new public hearing. Retail sales would also be prohibited.

Woodfolk said he doesn’t anticipate exceeding 50 animals monthly.

“With the help situation, it would be very hard to get over that number,” he said. He also noted that these would be animals from smaller operations, not larger semi-trucks full and won’t be a burden on traffic.

“Personally, I would be more concerned about someone leaving the brewery half-drunk versus a farmer dropping off an animal,” he said.

Commissioner Pete Elliott noted that the Woodfolk’s business and traffic from Bald Top Brewing, located on Thrift Road, wouldn’t likely overlap. He said the brewery is mainly doing business after 4 p.m. while meat processing is 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The entrance to Hidden Pines is also off Ruth Road, not Thrift Road.

Madison County Economic Development and Tourism Director Tracey Gardner voiced support for the SUP and the business expansion.

“The state is very excited about this project,” she said.

Former commissioner and Uno resident Mike Fisher also voiced support for it.

“We need this in Madison County,” he said. “The closest one I know of is Front Royal.”

The public hearing regarding the SUP application will be held Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.