Hearing on tax scheduled

Madison County

A public hearing will be held next week to garner public responses to a plan revising the county’s personal property tax rate.

With the value of vehicles rising, many counties are choosing to amend their personal property tax rates. Rate changes have already been made in several surrounding counties. In Orange County, the rate on cars and trucks was lowered from $3.75 to $3.50 per $100 of assessed value. In Culpeper County, the rate on the special class was lowered from $3.50 to $3.00 and the vehicle license tax was repealed. In Page County, the rate was lowered from $4.40 to $3.85 and in Rappahannock County the rate was reduced from $4.25 to $3.10. No changes were made to personal property tax rates in Greene County.

In Madison County, supervisors are looking at reducing the rate from $3.60 to $3.20 and repealing the vehicle license fee. The vehicle license fee accumulates approximately $465,000 in revenue annually. The current personal property tax rate is projected to total $6.7 million approximately. Factoring in the license fee and the anticipated delinquent tax amount, personal property revenue is projected to total approximately $6.6 million. Reducing the rate and repealing the license fee would drop that amount to approximately $5.5 million, still more than last year’s $4.98 million.

Another option, one introduced by supervisor James Jewett, would be to leave the vehicle license fee in place and reduce the rate to $3.05 per $100 assessed value. He said if the rate was $3.20 and the license fee was removed, an owner would pay much less than they are now. He said if someone has a vehicle they’re putting on the road, they should expect to pay and that money goes toward public safety.

The public hearing will be held Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. A subsequent public hearing will also be held the same night to amend the bylaws of the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) from three counties to two.

