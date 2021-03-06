Hearing continued

A preliminary hearing in a case involving alleged brother on brother violence has been continued to late April.
Daniel Ortiz Rubio (originally entered as Daniel Rubio Ortiz), 47, was arrested Dec. 12 following the shooting death of his brother, Aramis Ortiz, 44. According to testimony given during a bond hearing, Rubio and the victim had an argument regarding rent money Ortiz had paid to reside in the home Rubio rents with his wife at 2282 Thrift Road in Madison. Rubio had asked his brother to move out of the home and as a result, Ortiz wanted his rent money returned. Rubio’s wife testified that Ortiz was in his car leaving when the shooting occurred, but was yelling threats out of the car window. Further testimony alleged that Rubio shot three times in the air and twice at the back of the vehicle. Ortiz allegedly drove out of the driveway and down the road before dying and the car crashed. Preliminary evidence showed two bullet holes in the rear of the car with one bullet believed to have entered through the back of the car before entering and exiting the victim.
Rubio faces two charges—maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and voluntary manslaughter. In late December, Madison County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Ronald Morris approved a motion by Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry to amend the first of the two charges to maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle resulting in a death in a willful, unlawful and premeditated murder. A person guilty of the charge is found to be guilty of first degree murder.
Rubio appeared in court last week for a preliminary hearing. However, a family emergency left the court without a reporter which caused the defense to agree with a motion by Berry to continue the hearing to a later date. Berry’s reasoning for the continuance was two-fold—first, because of the lack of a court reporter and second, because the autopsy results have not been received. Berry said she spoke to the chief medical examiner and it will likely be another month before the results are available.
Because of the continuance, defense attorney Kirk Milam again brought up the issue of bail, his third attempt at securing his client’s pre-trial release. Milam said Rubio has developed some health conditions since his arrest including diabetes, anxiety, kidney inflammation and a heart condition. He also stated the current COVID-19 cases at the jail.
However, the Morris ruled against bond, stating there was insufficient evidence to warrant a change.
Rubio will appear in court April 27 for a preliminary hearing.