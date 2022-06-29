Health of county residents improves

When the Virginia Department of Health released the 2022 health rankings by locality last month, Greene, Madison and Orange all showed improvement from 2021.

The 2022 rankings are based on a combination of health outcomes and health factors which is slightly different than 2021 where counties were ranked separately on health outcomes and health factors. This year, Falls Church ranks as the healthiest of 133 counties and cities in Virginia with Petersburg at the bottom, making it the least healthy locality in the commonwealth. Traditionally, the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. suburbs are at the top of the list, while rural, southwestern Virginia and urban areas rank at the bottom.

The annual rankings, published by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, once again show the correlations between health, mental health and economic well-being.

“The results of the study make it clear that health disparities and inequities occur, not only between regions of the Commonwealth, but also within localities, even the wealthy ones,” said Dr. Colin Greene, the Virginia State Health Commissioner. “While change in health-influencing factors take time, the Virginia Department of Health is committed to supporting its local health departments and focusing on improving the health and well-being of all people in Virginia.”

This year, Greene County ranks 21st in the state, moving up significantly from 2021 when it ranked 33rd. Orange County moved up slightly to an overall rank of 49 (up from 52nd a year ago). Madison County came in ranked at 68, slightly above the 2021 rankings when it was 71st.

Greene ranks near the top of the Central Virginia counties. Only Albemarle, ranked sixth and the City of Charlottesville, at 20th place, came in higher in the immediate area. Culpeper County, at 39th on the list, came in slightly above Orange.

Health outcome is a measure of both length and quality of life. Health factors are measured differently with a weighted system of: health behaviors (30%), socio-economic factors (40%), availability of clinical care (20%) and the physical environment (10%). Greene, Madison and Orange all had similar health behavior characteristics with higher than average access to quality food, but higher than average rates of alcohol and tobacco use, obesity and poor mental health. Access to care was a negative for all three counties as well with prevalence of physicians, mental health providers and dentists being significantly lower than the state average in all three counties. All three counties had a higher than average number of uninsured patients; both Greene and Madison had an uninsured rate of 11% with Orange at 10%. Despite this, flu vaccinations and mammography screening for breast cancer is higher than average for all three counties.

Socio-economic factors also contribute to the health of Greene, Madison and Orange residents. High rates of high school completion, lower-than-average unemployment rates and a lack of violent crime are all factors that help keep citizens healthy. The physical environment of Greene, Madison and Orange are also strong contributing factors to the health of local citizens. All three counties have good air and water quality and very low traffic volume. Both Greene and Orange had a lower-than-average number of households with severe housing problems; overcrowding, high costs, lack of plumbing or lack of kitchen facilities. Madison had a slightly higher-than-average number with 15% of households reporting at least one of these issues. The factors in this category where all three counties rated poorly was in length of commute to work and the related metric of driving to work alone.

The results came as no surprise to Jana Jackson, Executive Director of the Madison Free Clinic. Jackson has worked to increase the profile and expand services at the Madison County non-profit. Since taking the reins as director, Jackson has expanded both dental and mental health services.

“I’m still surprised that so many in our community still don’t know about us,” said Jackson. “I encourage anyone who needs help to come in- even if you don’t qualify for services we can guide you to help find a provider.”