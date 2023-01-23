Haywood man sentenced in animal cruelty case

A Haywood man has been sentenced in animal cruelty case that played out on social media.

In October, a Madison County Jury found Billy Enrique Delcid-Solis guilty of felony animal cruelty. A count of making a false report was nolle prossed and a count of obstruction of justice was dismissed. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early April involving Delcid-Solis’ chocolate lab, Pluto. On Friday, April 8, a call went out via a local Facebook group to find the dog. The post noted that the dog was hurt, allegedly having been shot by his owner, and in need of wound care. The dog was located hours later and transferred to the care of the Madison County Animal Shelter. An online fundraiser was created to raise funds for the dog’s care and stated the dog was suffering from gunshot wounds. More than $3,000 was collected as the post went viral throughout the region.

In addition to donations, the viral post also sparked concerns with many contacting county officials asking what was being done in the case. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, animal control and the commonwealth’s attorney investigated the situation.

In court last week, Delcid-Solis expressed remorse for his actions. Reading a written statement, he said he recognized that he was wrong and said he should have searched for resources to assist him with his pet situation. He told the court that he deeply regretted his mistakes and had been paying dearly for them from the time the incident was first made public via social media. He said his children had received threats with them unable to be at his home. He said he had been victim to property damage with his son’s room flooded via a hose through the window. Delcid-Solis said he lost valuable time with his family and friends and his livelihood had been placed in jeopardy.

“My life was completely changed,” he said.

Two letters were submitted to the court providing character references for Delcid-Solis.

Both probation officer Mark O’Connell who had prepared the sentencing report in the case and Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry said the situation was unusual in that there were no sentencing guidelines established and O’Connell said it was like nothing he had come across before. He suggested supervised probation as a starting point.

Berry said she believed a period of incarceration was appropriate. She said supervised probation was an option, but also said a review date could be set six months out to ensure compliance. She asked for two years incarceration with all but 30 days suspended; five years of good behavior; prohibition of Delcid-Solis ever owning another companion animal; payment of restitution to the Madison County Animal Shelter Medical Fund to cover Pluto’s medical bill; and a mental health evaluation or anger management.

Defense attorney Elliott Harding said Delcid-Solis had already said he would never own another dog. However, Harding said the act committed by Delcid-Solis in attempting to put down his dog can be done, it just wasn’t done the correct way. He said his client has no criminal history and the character letters illustrate his positive contributions to the community.

“Incarcerating him sends the signal that you will do time even if its something that is legal, but done in the wrong way,” Harding said. “Jail time for this is more harsh than necessary.”

Harding suggested any active time be suspended until a review date and then removed if all the other conditions had been met. He suggested community service as a learning opportunity.

Berry said she requested a shorter sentence with terms and conditions as a way of negotiating and may have asked for a longer sentence if juries still handed down sentences in Virginia. She said the main concern is the use of the firearm and that it wasn’t used appropriately.

Judge Daniel Bouton acknowledged Delcid-Solis’ lack of criminal history and his good qualities, plus the consequences already suffered, but said those were brought on from Delcid-Solis’ own actions. Bouton said it’s also difficult to evaluation someone’s remorse expressed during sentencing. However, Bouton said he did believe Delcid-Solis was remorseful and regretted his actions. Bouton sentenced him to two years incarceration with all suspended; two years of supervised probation during which time Delcid-Solis must pay the restitution for Pluto’s medical bills in the amount of $1,072.40 as well as court costs, undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment and complete 150 hours of community service; be of good behavior for five years and never own another companion animal or pet.

Pluto has since been placed in a forever home.