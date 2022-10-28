Haywood man found guilty

A Haywood man has been found guilty of animal cruelty.
Last week, a Madison County Jury found Billy Enrique Delcid-Solis guilty of felony animal cruelty. The charge stems from an incident that occurred in early April involving Delcid-Solis’ chocolate lab, Pluto. On Friday, April 8, a call went out via a local Facebook group to find the dog. The post noted that the dog was hurt, allegedly having been shot by his owner, and in need of wound care. The dog was located hours later and transferred to the care of the Madison County Animal Shelter. An online fundraiser was created to raise funds for the dog’s care and stated the dog was suffering from gunshot wounds. More than $3,000 was collected as the post went viral throughout the region.
In addition to donations, the viral post also sparked concerns with many contacting county officials asking what was being done in the case. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, animal control and the commonwealth’s attorney investigated the situation.
People are also reading…
In May, a Madison County Grand Jury indicted Delcid-Solis on one felony county of animal cruelty-serious bodily harm, one misdemeanor county of making a false report or statement to law enforcement and one misdemeanor county of obstruction of justice.
During last week’s jury trial, the making a false report charge was nolle prossed, while the obstruction of justice charge was dismissed.
A pre-sentence report was ordered and Delcid-Solis is due back in court for sentencing Jan. 11.