Haywood man found guilty

Last week, a Madison County Jury found Billy Enrique Delcid-Solis guilty of felony animal cruelty. The charge stems from an incident that occurred in early April involving Delcid-Solis’ chocolate lab, Pluto. On Friday, April 8, a call went out via a local Facebook group to find the dog. The post noted that the dog was hurt, allegedly having been shot by his owner, and in need of wound care. The dog was located hours later and transferred to the care of the Madison County Animal Shelter. An online fundraiser was created to raise funds for the dog’s care and stated the dog was suffering from gunshot wounds. More than $3,000 was collected as the post went viral throughout the region.