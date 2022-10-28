 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Haywood man found guilty

  • 0
Pluto

More than $3,000 was raised for Pluto, a chocolate lab who suffered injuries.

 Contributed photo

A Haywood man has been found guilty of animal cruelty.

Last week, a Madison County Jury found Billy Enrique Delcid-Solis guilty of felony animal cruelty. The charge stems from an incident that occurred in early April involving Delcid-Solis’ chocolate lab, Pluto. On Friday, April 8, a call went out via a local Facebook group to find the dog. The post noted that the dog was hurt, allegedly having been shot by his owner, and in need of wound care. The dog was located hours later and transferred to the care of the Madison County Animal Shelter. An online fundraiser was created to raise funds for the dog’s care and stated the dog was suffering from gunshot wounds. More than $3,000 was collected as the post went viral throughout the region.

In addition to donations, the viral post also sparked concerns with many contacting county officials asking what was being done in the case. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, animal control and the commonwealth’s attorney investigated the situation.

People are also reading…

In May, a Madison County Grand Jury indicted Delcid-Solis on one felony county of animal cruelty-serious bodily harm, one misdemeanor county of making a false report or statement to law enforcement and one misdemeanor county of obstruction of justice.

During last week’s jury trial, the making a false report charge was nolle prossed, while the obstruction of justice charge was dismissed.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and Delcid-Solis is due back in court for sentencing Jan. 11.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gerhart turns 90

Gerhart turns 90

Don Gerhart of Radiant turned 90 years old on Oct. 23. He and his wife Pat (who passed in January 2014) and their three children; Michael, Ken…

Residents speak out against textbook ban

The topic of conversation at Monday night's school board meeting was the board's draft policy on sexually explicit materials, specifically a previous discussion involving banning library books.

Four CP's "The Glass Menagerie"

Four CP's "The Glass Menagerie"

As part of its 50th anniversary season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present "The Glass Menagerie" by Tennessee Williams, opening Oct. 7 in the Cellar.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert