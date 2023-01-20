Grymes hosts annual spelling bee

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Grymes Memorial School hosted its annual Spelling Bee, organized by Mrs. Sherman and Mrs. Solek-Giles, featuring student competitors representing the school’s second through eighth grade classes. The entire Grymes student body turned out to witness the competition and support their classmates.

The 18 competitors demonstrated impressive poise and spelling skills throughout the competition, but sportsmanship and character were also on display. When a competitor misspelled a word, their classmates quickly stepped up to support them. All of the participants deserve congratulations, but special recognition was earned by Caroline Brand ‘23, who placed first in the bee, followed by Lorenzo Yauger ‘25 and Abby Fithian ‘27 who tied for second. With the win, Brand is now eligible to represent Grymes in the Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee taking place in February.