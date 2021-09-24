Greene's residency questioned

During public comment, Madison County resident Matthew Hooser called out board member Arthur Greene, Jr. stating he no longer lived in the county. According to the Code of Virginia, if a board member no longer resides in the county in which he or she represents, their seat on said board is vacated.

Hooser said Greene, Jr. had a possible “long commute” to the meeting and he would “argue” that Greene no longer sat on the board. Hooser asked him to “do the right thing and have the integrity to remove himself from the seat.”

Hooser alluded to his military training having translated into the civilian world and that board members are being watched by the people of the county and around the state. He said it’s not harassment, but rather what people are called to do as citizens. He mentioned last month’s board meeting in which board members chose to uphold the state’s public health order requiring masks in schools. A survey sent to parents before the state issued the order favored letting parents choose whether or not to mask their children. At a meeting just after that, board members voted 3-2 to uphold the results of that survey, making masks optional. They then reversed it less than a week later in the wake of the state’s order. Greene was the swing vote, switching from voting yes to optional masking to voting yes to mandatory masking.