Greene County’s withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) is in the homestretch.
Last week, Greene County Supervisors submitted the 104-page application to withdrawal from the authority to the State Corporation Commission (SCC). On Thursday, the RSA Board of Members adopted resolutions supporting both the withdrawal application and the future transfer of documents from RSA to Greene County. The Virginia Resources Authority (VRA) has already consented to the withdrawal—another major milestone in the process. In addition, Greene County officials have submitted a business plan to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) as required.
Once the SCC application is approved, RSA will complete the transfer of assets to Greene County. Greene County will then dismiss its ongoing litigation and the withdrawal will be complete ending a nearly three-year saga.
Both Madison and Orange counties have already adopted a resolution establishing RSA as a two-county organization post-withdrawal.