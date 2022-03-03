Greene reps speak

Two unexpected speakers took turns at the mic during last week’s Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Speaking during public comment, Greene County Supervisors Marie Durrer and Dale Herring addressed the board over their county’s quest to exit the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA). The two were accompanied by Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor who did not speak.

Durrer asked supervisors to direct their RSA board members to proceed promptly with Greene County’s withdrawal on fair and equitable terms and treat the county “fairly as a sister county and as a neighbor.” She gave a bit of history about the situation, noting that in April 2021, both Madison County and Orange County supervisors adopted resolutions of consent to Greene County’s withdrawal. She said the following month, both counties signed a memorandum of agreement concerning the future of RSA following Greene County’s withdrawal. That agreement acknowledged Greene County’s ability to comply with all legal requirements to withdraw from the service authority, Durrer said.

However, she said, RSA’s Board of Members has failed to proceed. She said those on the board haven’t taken action to advance the process or hold the RSA staff accountable for the lack thereof. She went on to say that RSA “picked a fight” with Greene County which resulted in Greene taking RSA, Orange and Madison to court. Durrer said Madison County officials have asked for the litigation to end, which Durrer alluded will happen once Greene County’s withdrawal is finalized.

Durrer said thus far, the court has ruled in favor of Greene County and the county anticipates a “substantial” monetary judgement against RSA for breech of contract. She said mediation failed because RSA made unreasonable demands, which Madison County approved. Durrer said RSA is not functioning and cannot function as long as the dispute continues. She said this is damaging to customers in all three counties.

“RSA looks to be stretched thin and this can’t be good for RSA’s service in Madison,” she said. “There is no benefit to Madison County from this continuing dispute.”

Herring agreed, noting Greene County wants to keep a positive working relationship with Madison County. He said RSA has fallen into dysfunction and the dispute will continue until there is a fair withdrawal. He placed the blame on RSA, saying if not for the authority’s “unreasonable positions and its actions to put obstacles in our way” Greene would already be out. He said the withdrawal could be completed by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2022 if parties cooperate.

One hold up, Herring said, is the need to come to an agreement about Greene County’s cost of withdrawing from RSA. He said if the existing infrastructure located in Greene County can be transferred to the county at no cost, Greene County will be able to provide water and sewer service to its citizens at about the same rates that RSA has been charging. He said the county has already assumed millions in RSA infrastructure debt and the suggestion that Greene County should have to pay for its infrastructure that has essentially already been paid for is “grossly unfair and unrealistic.” He said by RSA’s own accounting, Greene County owes about $154,000 in debt which the county can write a check for.

Herring also said the RSA office in Ruckersville is another sticking point. He said the building needs to be appraised and suggested two-thirds of the value go to RSA with the building and property going to Greene County. He said RSA owes Greene County for the $2 million it has lost as a result of ending the facility fee.

“RSA took bad advice and made bad decisions about the facility fee that have cost Greene County $2 million so far,” Herring said. “RSA owes us for that.”

He also disagreed with RSA’s statement that none of its $12 million in reserves belongs to Greene County.

“Does that sound fair and reasonable to you,” he asked. “How would you want to be treated if Madison County were in our position? That’s how Greene County wants you to treat us. We hope you understand that how you treat Greene County now will affect our future.”

Supervisors were silent following the comments. Chairman Clay Jackson began to say something, but shook his head instead.

One county over, nearly identical comments were delivered to Orange County Supervisors by Greene County Supervisors Davis Lamb and Steve Bowman.