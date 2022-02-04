Graves Mill precinct to remain active

Voters will continue to cast their ballots at Graves Chapel after a proposal to consolidate the precinct failed to garner support last week.

Citing less than 100 Graves Mill registered voters and potential cost savings, Madison County Registrar Lauren Eanes suggested consolidating the Graves Mill precinct with the Wolftown precinct. Wolftown voters cast their ballots at Rapidan Baptist Church which is about six miles, or a 10-minute drive, from Graves Chapel.

Eanes said consolidating the two precincts would save approximately $540 per election in officer fees and approximately $150 per election in facility rental fees. She also said the consolidation would allow the Graves Mill voting machine to be relocated to the registrar’s office, eliminating the need to purchase a new machine at a cost of approximately $10,000. Currently, the office has one machine, but a second one is needed to allow for the mandatory pre-processing of early voting results. Ballots received by mail and votes cast in person have to be reported separately, requiring two machines. Eanes said she can use one of the county’s two spares, but that would leave only one spare available if any of the precinct machines failed.

Eanes said the Graves Mill precinct has high voter turnout among its 88 registered voters and acknowledged that it’s a beautiful precinct, but said resources could be better used elsewhere. She said the next largest precinct has more than 500 voters and at least 100 voters are required to create a precinct. She said the electoral board has spent lots of time discussing the consolidation proposal and two of the three members voted in support of it. Newcomer to the board Dr. Leri Thomas did not vote.

At last week’s board of supervisors meeting, Thomas said she disagreed with the proposal. She said she was appointed to the board only days before the vote was taken on the proposal and felt it was rushed. She voiced her support for keeping the Graves Mill precinct, calling it a “precious remnant of what it means to be American.”

Madison County Republican Committee Chair Jim Smith also spoke in favor of keeping the precinct. He said some of the votes electing James Madison in 1789 were likely cast in the precinct. He also questioned the need for an additional voting machine, but said if necessary both of the Graves Mill machines can be relocated to the registrar and voters at Graves Chapel can use paper ballots.

“We don’t need another voting machine and we don’t need to close Graves Mill,” he said.

Graves Mill resident David Lewis said he would have to see the precinct go and neighbor Doug Graves agreed, pointing to the historical significance of the polling location.

Pete Elliott, who owns property in the area, said getting rid of the precinct would be unethical because of its history. Resident Mitch Bernstein agreed.

“Doing away with [the precinct] will be a strike to the heart of our community,” he said.

Supervisors agreed. Charlotte Hoffman said she had talked to many residents of Graves Mill and while the precinct doesn’t have huge numbers of registered voters, it does have a high voter turnout. She said the cost savings associated with the facility rental fees and election officers weren’t enough of a reason to consolidate the precinct, but acknowledged the purchase of a new voting machine could be different. She also questioned the perception of consolidating a precinct.

“Republicans are always accused of making it hard to vote,” she said. “I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat; I don’t want to make it hard to vote.”

Supervisor Dustin Dawson said he’d also heard from Graves Mill residents and was in favor of preserving the precinct’s history. Supervisor Carty Yowell said he favored keeping the precinct, but wanted residents to realize the cause when the voting machine is added to the budget. Supervisor James Jewett said if election integrity was the worry, keep the precinct and purchase the additional voting machine. While in favor of keeping the precinct, he said he commends Eanes for bringing forward what she saw fit.

The proposal was rejected. No formal vote was taken.