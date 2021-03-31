Governor restores rights

With the stroke of a pen last Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam helped 69,000 Virginians gain back their civil rights.

Northam’s executive action builds on reforms enacted by the Virginia General Assembly and former governors McDonnell and McAuliffe. Virginia, along with Kentucky and Iowa, are the only three states left that permanently disenfranchise residents with a felony conviction. By 2018, the other 47 U.S states had policy allowing convicted felons to regain voting rights after the completion of their sentence.

Northam’s March 16 announcement cleared the way for more than 69,000 Virginians to regain the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for public office or become a notary public. The governor is not allowed to restore firearm rights. Prior to the executive action, convicted felons had to apply to have their rights restored after they were finished with probation or parole, an often lengthy and expensive process with the governor having the final say on whether or not civil rights were restored. The new process automatically restores their rights as soon as their prison sentence is completed.

In his press conference, Northam addressed the inequities of the system and said he believes this is a step to move the Commonwealth forward.