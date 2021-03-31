Governor restores rights

With the stroke of a pen last Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam helped 69,000 Virginians gain back their civil rights.
Northam’s executive action builds on reforms enacted by the Virginia General Assembly and former governors McDonnell and McAuliffe. Virginia, along with Kentucky and Iowa, are the only three states left that permanently disenfranchise residents with a felony conviction. By 2018, the other 47 U.S states had policy allowing convicted felons to regain voting rights after the completion of their sentence.
Northam’s March 16 announcement cleared the way for more than 69,000 Virginians to regain the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for public office or become a notary public. The governor is not allowed to restore firearm rights. Prior to the executive action, convicted felons had to apply to have their rights restored after they were finished with probation or parole, an often lengthy and expensive process with the governor having the final say on whether or not civil rights were restored. The new process automatically restores their rights as soon as their prison sentence is completed.
In his press conference, Northam addressed the inequities of the system and said he believes this is a step to move the Commonwealth forward.
“Too many of our laws were written during a time of open racism and discrimination, and they still bear the traces of inequity,” said Northam. “We are a Commonwealth that believes in moving forward, not being tied down by the mistakes of our past. If we want people to return to our communities and participate in society, we must welcome them back fully- this policy does just that.”
For those that work with reentry programs the step is lauded as a measure to help former convicts.
Valerie Ward, director of the Madison County Department of Social Services and member of the Madison Reentry Council believes the move will help ex-convicts become part of the community.
“Many conversations we at re-entry have had involved allowing returning citizens to have the support they need to successfully reintegrate back into the community- having served their time but now able to be a contributing member of society,” said Ward. “Feeling like they have a voice that matters in their community can be a powerful motivator.”
Robert Legge, former executive director of the RRCSB and also a member of the Madison Reentry Council echoed that sentiment.
“I’m glad to see the governor take this action,” said Legge. “Felony disenfranchisement is a relic of Jim Crow. It’s worth noting that Maine and Vermont allow people to vote from jail, even with felony convictions. I believe that people that get their rights restored and vote will be less likely to recidivist. When I did voter registration at the Culpeper jail, not a single person had ever registered. Not only should they be allowed to vote, they should be encouraged.”