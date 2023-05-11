Second time’s the charm; last week supervisors approved a special use permit (SUP) for a realtor and developer to create a glamping project off Kirtley Road.

In November, supervisors opted to deny an SUP application submitted by Ahmed Helmi to establish a glamping event venue on approximately 58.6 acres located off Fords Shop Road near the intersection with Beahm Town Road. In March, Helmi submitted a new SUP application to create his glamping event venue on approximately 190 acres of A-1, agriculture, zoned land off Kirtley Road and James City Road in Reva. This time his application was approved.

The property is located near Prince Michel Vineyards. Similar to the previous project, Helmi plans to construct up to 120 individual short-term lodging units with no one unit exceeding 700 sq. ft. Seventy-two of the units will be double occupancy and 48 will not exceed five guests. He also plans to construct a spa tent/structure to not exceed 600 sq. ft.; a lodge building not exceeding 7,000 sq. ft. with a restaurant/bar and reception area; a maintenance/housekeeping building up to 3,500 sq. ft.; employee housing building up to 6,500 sq. ft.; a storage shed up to 1,200 sq. ft. and a pavilion up to 3,500 sq. ft.

Conditions proffered by Helmi limit construction to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Quiet hours for both guests and employees is 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. with no outside amplified sound during this time. Despite falling under the county’s “event venue” ordinance, no events will be held for the public and with the exception of the restaurant, all facilities and activities will be be limited to overnight guests.

Helmi said he has worked to ensure any structures would be located at least 300 feet from any neighbor. The structures will also be located several hundred feet from the entrance and will be tucked back into the property. He also said he’d keep a 60 foot undeveloped buffer around the site.

County planner Ligon Webb said the new project is a much better fit for the county. He said the new application met a lot of things that just weren’t there for the first including better access to a major roadway.

“I feel like from a planning perspective and looking at all aspects we as planners look at, I do believe it’s probably about as good as it’s going to get,” Webb said.

Helmi said his previous denial was a stepping stone and taught him about the needs of the community.

“I think this checks all the boxes and will be an asset to Madison County,” he said.

Neighbors disagreed. Comments made during a public hearing on the SUP application were overwhelmingly opposed to the project.

Short-term rental owner Dr. Leri Thomas said she had also thought about glamping, but didn’t want to deal with the liabilities associated with snake and spider bites. Kirtley Road resident Kathy Mills spoke for several of her neighbors about their concerns including increased traffic on a road that isn’t equipped for it, seasonal staffing bringing their families and increasing the local school population, fire rings, density, noise and light pollution, dogs wandering and attacking nearby cattle and more.

“Don’t put this type of business in our backyard,” she said.

Theresa O’Donnell said the new project has just about the same density as the former project which was deemed too dense. She said the county already has enough lodging opportunities with Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges, the Rose River Cabins and short-term rentals.

“How many camping and cabins sites do we need,” O’Donnell asked. “I don’t want the traffic, the noise and 380 people in my backyard.”

Charles Sheads said those who would be staying at the venue wouldn’t be from the area and people from Northern Virginia are harder to contain than cattle. He said the county doesn’t have restaurants to serve the guests who would likely travel to Culpeper’s Davis Street over the county’s limited establishments and the guests.

Casey Jenkins voiced concerns about possible impacts on the water table and possible trespassers. She also asked what would protect from a fire pit getting out of hand and who would police the quiet hours.

“The burden falls back on the neighbors,” Jenkins said.

Farmer Marshall Jenkins said the venue would be akin to constructing a small hotel on agricultural land. He voiced concerns about the guests interacting with his cattle and trespassing on his property.

Mike Wells also voiced concerns about trespassing by guests and said people would likely walk across his property to take photos.

To mitigate some concerns for the house that neighbors the proposed entrance to the venue, commissioner Pete Elliott suggested that the entrance, which is planned for gravel, be at least tarred and chipped for the first few hundred feet. The entrance will also be lined in evergreens to mitigate noise and light pollution.

Elliott’s suggestion was included in the commission’s recommendation to the board of supervisors to approve the project. The motion was made by commissioner Mike Snider and seconded by commissioner Fay Utz. It passed 5-1 with commissioner James Graves III dissenting. Commissioner Daniel Crigler was absent.

During the board of supervisor’s portion of the meeting, Kirtley Road and James City Road residents again voiced concerns about trespassing, potential fire hazards, impact on the water table and increased traffic.

Supervisor James Jewett agreed. He said while he didn’t have a problem with the concept, he did have issue with the details. He said it would essentially be creating a small city and would lack benefit to the county, instead being detrimental particularly to those who live in the area.

Supervisor Carty Yowell, however, said the project meets the goals laid out in the 29 business corridor study which states the county should look favorably on businesses located within a mile on either side of U.S. 29. He said the project will bring in real estate and machinery and tools taxes, transient occupancy tax and visitor spending. Webb estimated the project would yield $300-700,000 in annual revenue at buildout. Yowell said Helmi had taken everything laid out in the previous denial and solved it in the new project. He said concerns over noise would be self-policing as Helmi’s business model doesn’t support loud partying.

Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman agreed. She said projects can’t always be voted down because someone doesn’t want them in their backyard. She said she herself had once had a much larger yard until southbound U.S. 29 was constructed and while she didn’t like the change, she had known it was possibility. She also said the firepits are just that, not bonfires and alluding to a comment made by Sheads regarding the guests driving Teslas, said she didn’t care what they drove, there was no reason to think they wouldn’t be good neighbors.

“We need this business,” she said. “It’s clean; there’s no smokestacks. There’s no public sewer and water.”

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson agreed. He said business is needed in Madison desperately, pointing out that 7-11 is in the top 10 restaurants in the county. He said Hoover Ridge has a hard time attracting tournaments because the county lacks lodging options. The conditions placed on the SUP, he said, will minimize issues and regulatory agencies will determine things like drain fields and water usage.

“Trespass I have a hard time with,” Jackson said. “People who trespass, I know them, I see them at McDonalds, it’s fine. We need business.”

Yowell made a motion to approve the SUP with the chipped and tarred entrance addition. It was seconded by Hoffman and approved 3-2 with Jewett and supervisor Dustin Dawson dissenting.

Following the decision, some continued to voice their opposition. EJ Mills said the decision was all about the money and none of the supervisors would have wanted the project in their backyards. Karen Newton asked what would happen if Helmi constructs the project and walks away. Kathy Mills suggested utilizing James City Road for the entrance versus Kirtley, stating it is much wider with no homes directly at the property.

Up next will be the site plan phase, during which a new public hearing will be held. The county’s other previously approved, and arguably more contentious, event venue SUP has yet to have a site plan submitted years later.