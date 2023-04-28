After being denied a special use permit (SUP) last year, a realtor and developer is back with a revised glamping project in a new location.

In November, supervisors opted to deny an SUP application submitted by Ahmed Helmi to establish a glamping event venue on approximately 58.6 acres located off Fords Shop Road near the intersection with Beahm Town Road. Helmi’s proposed “Robinson River Natural Retreat” would have contained up to 70 short-term rental units with a mixture of cabins and glamping tents as well as a single structure containing a lodge, restaurant and wellness center. There were also plans for a spa tent, maintenance and housekeeping building, a pavilion and employee housing buildings.

Despite receiving a 6-3 vote of support from the planning commission, supervisors ultimately denied the permit, stating the project just wasn’t in the right place and was too dense. Helmi took those criticisms and hunted down a new location, this time one he thinks will meet expectations.

In March, Helmi submitted a new SUP application to create a glamping event venue on approximately 190 acres of A-1, agriculture, zoned land off Kirtley Road and James City Road in Reva.

The property is located near Prince Michel Vineyards. Similar to the previous project, Helmi would construct up to 120 individual short-term lodging units with no one unit exceeding 700 sq. ft. Seventy-two of the units would be double occupancy and 48 would not exceed five guests. He would also construct a spa tent/structure to not exceed 600 sq. ft.; a lodge building not exceeding 7,000 sq. ft. with a restaurant/bar and reception area; a maintenance/housekeeping building up to 3,500 sq. ft.; employee housing building up to 6,500 sq. ft.; a storage shed up to 1,200 sq. ft. and a pavilion up to 3,500 sq. ft.

Conditions including with the application would limit construction to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Quiet hours for both guests and employees would be 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. with no outside amplified sound during this time. Despite falling under the county’s “event venue” ordinance, no events would be held for the public and with the exception of the restaurant, all facilities and activities would be limited to overnight guests.

Helmi said he has worked to ensure any structures would be located at least 300 feet from any neighbor. The structures would also be located several hundred feet from the entrance and would be tucked back into the property. He also said he’d keep a 60 foot undeveloped buffer around the site.

Still, neighbors are concerned. Cathy Mills said the project is too close and would invade her family’s property. Karen Newton said she has concerns about traffic and noise. The entrance would be located right beside her property. Theresa O’Donnell expressed concerns about the proposed employee residence and said she lives in the area because its a quiet country area.

The SUP application will be the subject of a joint public hearing next week, May 3 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.