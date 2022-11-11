Glamping a no-go

After months of discussion, supervisors opted to deny a special use permit (SUP) to establish a glamping event venue in the county.

In mid-April, realtor and developer Ahmed Helmi requested a SUP to create his “Robinson River Natural Retreat” on approximately 58.6 acres located on Fords Shop Road near the intersection with Beahm Town Road. The land is a mix of two parcels, both zoned A-1, agriculture. Helmi’s vision was to offer luxury accommodations nestled in nature that would attract repeat visitors while respecting the natural habitat. He hoped to create up to 70 short-term rental units with a mixture of cabins and glamping tents as well as a single structure containing a lodge, restaurant and wellness center. He would also construct a spa tent, maintenance and housekeeping building, a pavilion and employee housing buildings.

The rental units would average $350 per night and Helmi estimated the project would employ more than 30 full-time and part-time employees plus partner with local businesses for the construction of the retreat as well as food and attractions like visiting local wineries and breweries. Helmi had indicated 28 of the rental units would hold up to five people and 42 would be double occupancy.

However, after nearly seven months of discussion, back and forth, 20 conditions and the addition of extra acreage to decrease the density of the project, residents, planning commissioners and supervisors had their doubts.

Nearly 20 residents spoke, all against the project. They brought up everything from traffic concerns, the impact it would have on neighboring property values and noise pollution to the amount of water that would be drawn out of the aquifer. Commissioners also voiced their concerns.

Commissioner Peter Work said Helmi had only spoken in generalities about the economic impact the project would have on the county. Work also said Helmi hadn’t been specific about his plans for the project, if he would run the business himself or sell it to someone else. Helmi estimated the project would be a $25 million investment with local contracts used and locals hired once established. He also estimated $5-6 million annually in transient occupancy tax and co-marketing with other local businesses. He also said he wasn’t sure the role he would have because the ownership structure is complex with numerous investors.

Commissioner Pete Elliott said he wants business to come to Madison as much as anyone, but had concerns about the guests at Helmi’s retreat not visiting areas in Madison, but rather going to Culpeper or Orange due to its location. Elliott said he also had concerns about the amount of rock on the property impacting the sewer system and the increased traffic. He said there were a lot of things that just don’t fit in the area and while not opposed to glamping, he is opposed to glamping in that location.

Commissioner Steve Carpenter agreed, stating everyone has to be in favor of tourism, but the project would have a negative impact on the surrounding area.

Commissioner Fay Utz said if the project were denied, something else would go in that area because the land will likely be sold. She said the county needs to do some long-term planning to decide where the viable agricultural land is for farming and protect it, but also think about the future and where the county is headed.

“Change is inevitable,” she said. “If not this project, it will be another one.”

Commissioner Nathan Cowan said he was in favor of the project due to the opportunities it could create for other small businesses in the county. He said tourism is his favorite source of revenue. Unlike some other commissioners, he didn’t see any issues with the roads. However, he did say he’d like to see 50 units on 58 acres instead.

Commissioner Francoise Seillier-Moisewitsch said she, too, would like to see less density—by half. She said the density doesn’t make sense from a business perspective.

Meanwhile, commissioner Michael Snider said he likes camping and RVing and said its a nice way to enjoy the county.

Elliott made a motion to recommend the SUP not be approved. It was seconded by commissioner Daniel Crigler and passed 6-3 with Utz, Cowan and Snider dissenting.

Supervisors also weren’t convinced. James Jewett said the facility doesn’t belong in the proposed location. Carty Yowell complimented Helmi on his professionalism and said he is very ethical and did compromise and accommodate almost all of the recommendations made by the planning commission. However, Yowell said while he loves the plan, he doesn’t like the location.

“It’s just not the right spot,” he said.

Charlotte Hoffman said its not the location that concerns her, but rather the density. She said if less dense, she could maybe support it, but also said she couldn’t find much benefit to Madison County.

Chairman Clay Jackson agreed. He said the project is just too dense. However, he said the issue was a bit of a moral dilemma. Everyone wants to diversify the tax base by bringing in business, but, he said, every time a proposal comes to Madison County he hears the same arguments over and over again.

“At some point, we have to figure out what we want to do as Madison County,” Jackson said. “I don’t know what the answer is. This one, I just don’t think it fits in this location.”

Jewett made a motion to deny the SUP application. It was seconded by Hoffman and approved 5-0.

Helmi said he was frustrated by the process and didn’t understand why the planning commission recommended the application be denied. He said in the conditions, he agreed to no outside events for non-guests. He was also buying more land to lower the density and said he had worked with the planning commission to address concerns.

“I’m trying to understand,” he said. “It’s been a 6-7 month process. We’ve been working on this for six months, discussing conditions back and forth. I’m surprised it was denied by the planning commission. I’m confused by the process and how it works.”