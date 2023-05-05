Local nonprofits will benefit from the annual one-day giving event next Tuesday.

Give Local Piedmont (GLP), hosted by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation in partnership with the PATH Foundation, is an opportunity for organizations serving the Piedmont region to raise funds and spread awareness about their missions. Participating organizations receive a portion of the PATH Foundation bonus and have an opportunity to win one of many prizes. They include 18 $1,000 prizes and 12 $500 prizes.

The one-day giving event on May 9 marks the 10th GLP. Traditionally, hundreds of organizations participate in the event. Local organizations participating this year include the Literacy Council of Madison County; the Madison Choral Society; MAD Cats; the Madison County Education Foundation; the Madison County Fair; the Madison County Library; the Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA); the Madison County Free Clinic; the Madison Learning Center; Rural Madison; Skyline CAP and Support Hoover Ridge.

“Give Local Piedmont meshes well with our philosophy of ‘helping at home’,” Madison County Education Foundation President Susan Bramley said. “We support our students by helping fund programs like Camp Unakite, a summer STEM program for upper elementary and middle school students.”

Those wishing to donate can do so online via credit or debit card, Paypal, ApplePay or bank account transfer. Visit www.givelocalpiedmont.org and type in the nonprofit of your choice and enter the amount you wish to donate. Checks are also accepted, but do not count toward an organization’s prize eligibility. Checks must be made out to the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation with the designated charity written in the memo line. All checks must be at the foundation by May 8 at 5 p.m. The foundation is located at 321 Walker Drive, third floor, Warrenton and the mailing address is P.O. Box 182, Warrenton, VA 20188. All donations are tax-deductible.

Early donations are currently being accepted. For more information, visit https://www.givelocalpiedmont.org/giving-events/glp23.