Madison County Public Schools are among those working with Germanna Community College to create a new lab school.

During the 2022 Special Session, the General Assembly set aside $100 million from the Department of Education to support the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School program. The program is being pitched by Governor Glenn Youngkin as a way to bring more innovation to K-12 education. Lab schools are public, nonsectarian, nonreligious schools established by public institutions of higher education, public higher education centers, institutes, authorities or other eligible institutions of higher education. They’re designed to stimulate the development of innovative education programs for students in preschool through 12th grade.

“Restoring excellence in the Commonwealth’s education system has been a top priority of this administration since Day One,” Youngkin said. “By fostering partnerships between our top ranked education institutions and Virginia’s most critical employers, we are preparing our young people to graduate workforce or college ready.”

The state hopes to create 20 new lab schools. Those wishing to create a lab school must submit a detailed application to the state board of education which is then reviewed by the Board of Education College Partnership Laboratory School Committee. The committee is comprised of two Board of Education Members and three education and professional community members. Of the $100 million set aside last year, $5 million has been earmarked for planning grants of up to $200,000 to support the design of new lab schools; $20 million is for initial start-up grants of up to $1 million to make one-time purchases necessary to launch a lab school; and $75 million is for per-pupil operating funds to support ongoing expenses for the operation and maintenance of a lab school. So far, 13 planning grants have been awarded. Among the recipients is Germanna Community College. The college, along with Madison County Public Schools, Culpeper County Public Schools, Orange County Public Schools and Rappahannock County Public Schools, desires to create the Piedmont Regional Pathway to Teaching (PRPT). The PRPT would serve students in pre-kindergarten through 12 grade and streamline the educational and licensure process for future teachers while providing students with rigorous, hands-on instruction in schools and a route to completion and placement in as little as two years after high school graduation. Initially, the school would serve 24 students, but likely expand in future years. Laurel Ridge Community College and James Madison University are also involved in the program.

Germanna Community College President Janet Gullickson said she’s very excited for the lab school. The college is in the process of drafting an implementation grant application and hopes to launch the school as quickly as possible. Much of that timeline, Gullickson said, will rely on how quickly the approval process moves along at the state level.

“Germanna Community College is excited to partner with Madison, Culpeper, Orange, Rappahannock County Public Schools, Laurel Ridge Community College and James Madison University to create an accelerated pathway to teaching careers for local high school students,” she said. “Through this partnership, we hope that rural students can gain meaningful careers in their home communities.”

Gullickson said goal is for the lab school to help the participating communities attract and retain teachers.

“Rural communities are especially strapped when filling teaching positions. This is even truer for hard-to-find teachers in STEM disciplines, special education and other specialties,” she said. “We hope that the ability to return home to teach and a very low-cost, fast-tracked high school/college program will help recruit and retain teachers in the counties served by the lab school.”

Other recipients of the lab school planning grants include the University of Mary Washington; Mountain Gateway Community College; George Mason University; Old Dominion University; Virginia Commonwealth University; Eastern Shore Community College; Emory and Henry College; University of Virginia; University of Lynchburg; Virginia Union University; Norfolk State University; and Old Dominion University-Chesapeake. Three additional planning grant applications and two launch applications are currently under review.