Gerhart turns 90

various organizations and their sons participated in varsity sports while at Madison County High School. Pat was active with the Madison Literacy Council, the Burnt Tree Grange, and Madison Habitat for Humanity. She also had group of about 12 lady walkers called the “Walkie Talkies.” Don is currently “Master” (president) of the Burnt Tree Grange, and also served several terms as president of Madison County Habitat for Humanity. Known by some as “Mr. Don, The Singing Grandpa,” an activity he began in 2014 at the age of 84, he performs at nursing homes and senior centers in surrounding counties, churches, and “open mics.” He has sung at one wedding, two funerals and two National Grange Conventions. On Oct. 8, Don’s three sons held a large party for him at Bald Top Brewery, renting a pavilion, and providing all of the food and beverages. Tony and Debbie Ford, local musicians and close friends of Don, provided bluegrass and country music, and Don got to sing a few of his favorite songs as well. About 90 guests were present, including many family members from Maryland and Pennsylvania, Mt. Zion UM Church and Grange members, and many friends. The decorations were unique and beautiful, and the weather was wonderful. The party was as Don said, “fabulous.”