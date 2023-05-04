A fundraiser will be held Sunday to help a Madison County senior and his dog who were displaced by an explosion last month. On April 15, emergency crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an apartment building located at 117 N. Main Street in Madison. Neighbors had heard the noise and rescued a man and his dog from the burning building. Several others were rescued from neighboring apartments, all of which are owned by Renewal Associates of Culpeper and managed by J&J Real Estate of Culpeper.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, but resident Ed Mandley, 76, and his 19-year-old rat terrier Paco were displaced. Mandley said his oxygen tank exploded due to a faulty electric heater, one he had reported to management several times. Mandley said the explosion blew him against the wall and knocked out his windows.

Now, the disabled veteran and his best friend are without their home. They’ve been staying in a hotel in Culpeper, but would love to return to Madison. They’ve been unable to return to their Main Street apartment and costs are mounting.

“I’ve cried, I’ve prayed, I can’t do it anymore,” Mandley said. “My heart is just gone.”

One thing Ed and Paco have is each other. Ed called the dog his best friend. He adopted him when a previous owner was going to put him down.

“I love him to pieces,” Mandley said. “He’s my bud.”

It was Paco that led Earlyview Grooming owner Julia Estes to meet Mandley. Estes met the pair during the Christmas season in 2021. She had contact the Madison Department of Social Services to find someone who needed grooming services for their dog, but maybe couldn’t afford them.

“They told me about Ed right away and said that this gentleman was the one I should help,” Estes said. “Little did I know how much my heart needed this man and his little dog as well. I took them under my wing and helped him out by always bathing and trimming Paco’s nails anytime he needed and helping out with food and such for him.”

Estes said the landlord isn’t allowing Mandley to return to his apartment and while he’s looking for other housing, so far he’s had no luck with somewhere that will also take Paco.

“The amount of debt he is racking up to pay for his hotel is adding up very quickly and he doesn’t have much money for anything else,” she said. “This sweet veteran deserves better than this.”

Estes and Willow Hill Pet Salon and Resort owner Emily Roberts-Howard will host a drive through nail trimming fundraiser for Ed and Paco Sunday at Willow Hill. A minimum $15 donation gets a dog’s nails trimmed or ground. Dogs must be well-behaved and cooperative. Donations are cash only and all proceeds will benefit Ed and Paco who will be present at the fundraiser.

“I’m so happy to get to help him out,” Estes said.

Willow Hill Pet Salon and Resort is located at 160 Kirtley Road in Leon. The fundraiser will be held Sunday, May 7, 3-4:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/769566611569445?ref=newsfeed.