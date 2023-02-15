The Madison County Library will celebrate Black History Month Saturday, March 4, 3-4 p.m. with “Freedom Songs.”
Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville, NC is visiting the area with their musical production of “Freedom Songs.” This musical revue provides an energetic and engaging approach to learning about Black
History. From songs which carried the secret messages needed to navigate the Underground Railroad, to the powerful anthems of the Civil Rights Movement, to the Beale Street Blues, music has long been an integral part of American history which is celebrated in this production. Bright Star’s professional actor/singers take audiences on a musical tour through hundreds of years of history, sampling songs that spread across centuries and continents, and explaining the history behind these famous ballads, hymns and musical styles. “Freedom Songs” is best appreciated by audiences in grades three through adult. For more information, visit https://www.brightstartheatre.com/portfolio/freedom-songs-the-music-of-black-history.