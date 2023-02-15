Related to this story

Salon opens

A new business opened last week on Main Street in the Town of Madison.

Old Rag pilot to continue

A pilot program requiring hikers to pre-purchase tickets to a popular Madison County destination will continue for a second year.

Contract denied

After nearly a year of discussions, supervisors voted last week to deny a rezoning request for the proposed development of the former Criglers…