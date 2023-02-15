History. From songs which carried the secret messages needed to navigate the Underground Railroad, to the powerful anthems of the Civil Rights Movement, to the Beale Street Blues, music has long been an integral part of American history which is celebrated in this production. Bright Star’s professional actor/singers take audiences on a musical tour through hundreds of years of history, sampling songs that spread across centuries and continents, and explaining the history behind these famous ballads, hymns and musical styles. “Freedom Songs” is best appreciated by audiences in grades three through adult. For more information, visit https://www.brightstartheatre.com/portfolio/freedom-songs-the-music-of-black-history.