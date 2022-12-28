Former sheriff candidate passes

A former sheriff candidate has passed. Lonnie Edgar Tuthill, Jr. passed away Christmas Eve. Tuthill was a Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator. He sought the Madison County Sheriff’s Office seat in 2019. A resident of Hood, Tuthill had a long history in law enforcement. He began his career in 1982 with Atlantic Security Agency. In 1985, he became a conservator of the peace. In September 1988, he joined the Albemarle County Police Department when he spent 25 years before joining the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as a forensic investigator. Tuthill was also an adjunct instructor for Security Training Concepts and a private investigator.

He was also involved in the community, serving as a member of both the Ruritans and the American Legion Post Sons of the American Legion Post 157. Tuthill was a member of three professional associations. He and his wife, Toni, have several children and grandchildren.

“Lonnie served his community with pride and passion,” the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said. “He was the first one to offer to help, to try to save every thing possible, all the time spreading that contagious smile to try to make it all seem not so bad after all. He was easy to look up to, a natural born leader. He has been an instrumental part of our office and it will be a struggle to fill his shoes. Rest in the sweetest of peace investigator Tuthill and watch over us all.”

As of presstime, funeral arrangements were not available.