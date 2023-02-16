The Madison County High School Forensic Team placed second in the Region 2B Tournament. Will Lillard won first place in Humorous Dramatic. Tommy Wood won first place in Original Oratory. Caroline Wright won first place in Serious Dramatic. Emma Tucker won second place in Poetry. Jamilla Anderson won fourth place alternate in Impromptu Speaking.
Forensics team takes second
