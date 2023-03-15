Earlier this month, the Madison County High School Forensics Team competed at super regionals at Luray High School. Will Lillard received second place in the humorous dramatic category; Tommy Wood received third place in original oratory; Caroline Wright received fourth place alternate in serious dramatic and Emma Tucker received fourth place alternate in poetry. The team will compete at the state tournament March 25 at Sterling High School.
Forensics team competes at regionals
